Vintage High School Football: Oregon's George Fox University has all Gullum wants

At the same ceremony where two of his Vintage High football teammates signed with NCAA Division I colleges across the country, Preston Gullum committed himself to a smaller university just one state away.

But the 6-foor-2, 260-pound Gullum won’t be such a big fish in a small pond at George Fox University, a Division III school in a town of just over 22,000 people called Newberg in northwest Oregon. The Bruins had 17 players bigger than Gullum on their 118-man roster this past fall.

“I just wanted to win and I thought their program was a winner,” Gullum said at the Feb. 2 ceremony. “If I have the opportunity to start Day 1 and play four years up there, I would love that. If the competition isn’t what I like, we’ll figure it out from there. But from what I’ve seen so far, I’m gonna love it.”

Gullum said he’d gone on two unofficial visits of George Fox and other schools in the region. He said his baseball schedule didn’t allow time for an official visit, but the school already felt like home to him.

“I saw pretty much all the D-IIIs, D-IIs up there, but George Fox was my favorite by far,” he said. “I wanted to pick a school where I could have fun. I wanted to compete, but I also wanted to have the college experience and not have the only thing I’m there for be football. I wanted to get a good education, I wanted to have a good program that I would just fit into right away, and I felt I could do that at George Fox — even over the NAIAs or D-IIs that offered.

He got to meet head coach Chris Casey, who grew up in Newburg with brothers Pat and Brian. Pat was the baseball head coach at George Fox from 1990-1994 and at Oregon State from 1995-2018, guiding the latter to two national titles. Brian retired in April 2020 after 29 years as Newberg’s police chief.

In 2016, Chris Casey’s fourth year as football head coach, the Bruins finished with more wins than losses for the first time since 1960.

George Fox was 6-3 this past fall, 6-1 in the Northwest Conference.

“I got to watch a game, which was fun, I saw the whole program and met the coaches multiple times, and the players were really welcoming,” Gullum recalled. “It was an awesome program from what I saw and I fell in love with it.

“It’s definitely on the smaller side, but I didn’t want to go to a massive school that had 40,000 people. While I was on tours there, I was continuously saying ‘Wow’ to myself about how beautiful and amazingly kept up the campus was. They’ve been putting in new buildings that are going to be in place for me to use, and they have three weight rooms I’ll get to use.”

The campus also has opportunities to unwind.

“They have a huge sports complex where you can rent canoes and stuff and go river rafting if you want,” Gullum said. “I love getting in the river and having a fun time there. I love fishing, too.”

Gullum helped Vintage rush for 3,080 yards and 44 touchdowns during the Crushers' 6-3 season last fall. A 46-44 loss at Casa Grande in their Vine Valley Athletic League opener ended up keeping them from making the playoffs for a fifth straight season, not including a spring 2021 season in which playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That league-only spring 2021 season saw Gullum record 5 pancake blocks as Vintage went 6-0 and piled up 2,131 and 33 touchdowns rushing in the six games.

As a sophomore, Gullum helped Vintage rush for 2,648 yards and 32 scores as the Crushers won a playoff game and finished 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the VVAL. The Crushers had no idea back then they would have to wait 15 months to play again, instead of the usual eight months, due to the pandemic.

“COVID was definitely tough for everyone,” said the son of Linda and Frank Gullum. “But I just kept reminding myself about why I’m playing the game and how much I love it. I didn’t lose faith in the season and I didn’t want to give up hope, so I just kept showing up to practices day in and day out and working hard.”

He said head coach Dylan Leach and his staff were very motivating during that down time.

“Yes, Coach Leach always has a good way with words,” he said.

Frank Gullum made a point from the podium at the ceremony to thank offensive line coach Dennis Raines for going beyond the call of duty during the shutdown.

Leach said during the ceremony he’ll miss being able to plug in Gullum at any position.

“We talk about selfishness vs. selflessness in our program a lot,” the coach said. “There are times when you have to be selfish. Whether it’s not letting your siblings eat so you can eat more or making all your attendance records in the weight room and getting your reps in, you have to be selfish. But you also have to be selfless, which might be even more important, and Preston Gullum is the epitome of selflessness.”

Leach talked about when he first met Gullum.

“I’ll never forget when he showed up,” he recalled. “Frank was with him. It was in the weight room his eighth-grade year and I was like ‘Man, this kid is the type that we’re looking for, a big, strong kid showing up in his eighth-grade year to put in time in the weight room. ‘In his mind, he’s as athletic as all get-out. He was a tight end. He was an outside linebacker. He didn’t have his hand on the ground. He wanted to stand up and play receiver and spread out wide and do those things. In high school, sometimes that’s not the case. Sometimes when you’re 240 pounds, you’re a lineman.

“For him to effortlessly cruise into other positions when you knew that was not what he wanted, and doing it without a gripe, doing it with work ethic and all the things that we asked of him, was amazing. As a matter of fact, I think he, as a sophomore, started in Big Game at H-back for us, in the backfield, and the very next week, in the first round of playoffs, he started at left guard. That’s selflessness to me.”

Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal, always a master of such ceremonies, noted that President Herbert Hoover and Ken Carter — the high school boys basketball coach featured in the movie “Coach Carter” — are George Fox alumni. Neal also read the message first seen when one brings up the Bruins’ football website.

“I read it and thought ‘That’s Preston,’ and I think anyone that knows Preston will agree. In very large print it says ‘Championship people, championship program’ and then (in smaller type) ‘We believe success starts with T.A.P.E. — togetherness, attitude, perseverance and effort. We value hard work, patience, overcoming obstacles, and finishing what you start, which means we never take shortcuts in building championship people and a championship program. We’re proud to excel at the three most important pieces of the college experience: atmosphere, academics and athletics. We win by making sacrifices and serving others, Christ-like values that translate from the football field to life.’

“Man, I’m ready to run through a brick wall after reading that, and Preston, I imagine you are, too.”

