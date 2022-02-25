Vintage High School Softball: Lopez comes back to coach her alma mater

Sixteen years after Megan Lopez helped Vintage High softball win its first-ever league title as a senior, she was ready to spend her eighth year of coaching at her alma mater for the first time.

Lopez, who has two “very active” children and a full-time job outside of coaching, thought before the school year began that she would only be assisting JV coach Jason Griffith.

Then the position of varsity head coach opened up.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“When (we) JV coaches were approached about the open head coaching position, I had an experience that told me I had to say yes,” Lopez recalled. “I had already taken a long-term subbing position at Vintage starting in mid-February. I thought to myself, ‘This is all I've ever wanted — to teach the game I love so much to athletes at a higher level, to give back to my community, to live my passion every day, and to experience others having that same love for softball.’

“Yet, I questioned everything from a logistical lens. How could I be a good employee and continue to be a present and dedicated mother? I went to bed that night and didn't sleep a wink and coaching was all I could think about. Ultimately, I couldn’t fathom having another coach come run this program for a number of years and not having the chance to put my mark on this program. It made me emotional and still does. I knew I had to take the position.”

Lopez, a fourth-generation Napa native, and the Crushers are scheduled to open their season with a 2 p.m. nonleague game Saturday at Berkeley High.

They return 10 players from last year’s team, which finished second in the Vine Valley Athletic League behind American Canyon, while gaining two sophomores and three freshmen.

“The talent level on this team is incredible. Having players that can not only play multiple positions but play them well is a huge bonus,” Lopez said. “I have experienced seniors, juniors and even sophomores that played varsity last year. The fact that we have a healthy balance of upperclassman and young players is something that I hope will guide Vintage into many years of success.”

The Crushers hope to finish on a better note than they did last spring.

After beating American Canyon 5-3 in their second-to-last game, avenging their only loss, the Crushers were stunned by Petaluma 13-2 in a five-inning game shortened from seven because of the 10-run mercy rule. They had beaten the Trojans 7-2 in the first meeting.

Lopez said she became interested in softball while watching her cousins play for Justin-Siena during John O’Connor’s years as the Braves’ head coach, 1990-2003.

“I can vividly recall bringing a tiny, neon, tie-dyed wooden bat to the field and asking my uncle, Tom Jinks, who was an assistant coach for O’Connor, to teach me how to hit,” Lopez recalled. “I fell in love with softball in our local Napa Junior Girls Softball League as a Robin and eventually played for the Napa Valley Express. My father was my coach and from an early age he taught me the value of fundamentals, dedication, a strong work ethic and being a student of the game. These are core values that I bring to the field every day as a coach.”

She said she was fortunate to have Karen Yoder coach her in her final years with the Express. Yoder was the UC Davis head coach from 2005-2014 and the Napa High head coach in 2015 before ended her 18-year coaching career. She’s been Director of Athletics at the California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo since July 2020, after serving as athletic director at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School from 2015-18 and Mission Community College in Santa Clara from 2018-20.

“Her values in attitude and effort, respecting the game and living for the moments are staples within me that I will forever cherish and hold onto,” Lopez said of Yoder.

Lopez moved on to travel teams based in other towns, such as the San Jose Sting, California Chaos and All-American Sports Academy.

While competing in volleyball and softball at Vintage, Lopez was a two-time All-Monticello Empire League selection. She helped her 2006 softball team follow its first MEL title in 34 years with two playoff wins under coaches Ward Mullins and Vanessa Mullins, his daughter.

Lopez was ready to continue her softball career with Chico State on an athletic scholarship when her priorities changed.

“Life went a different direction during my freshman year and I came home to have my first child,” she recalled. “Back at home, I enrolled in Napa Valley College and (NVC softball head) Coach Michelle Hobbs caught wind of me being on campus. I played for NVC from 2007-2008, received an All-Bay Valley Conference First Team infield award, and was named to the All-Northern California Team. After 2008, I stepped away from the game for a time to have my second child.”

Lopez got into coaching five years later at NVC, as an assistant under Hobbs with Robert Maglione and O’Connor. Maglione became California’s all-time winningest community college softball coach while at the NVC helm from 1981 to 1995, compiling a record of 456-224 with six conference titles two trips to the state finals.

“To learn from these three was a pivotal time for me,” Lopez said. “Finding my voice and learning myself as a coach was a unique experience. Eventually, all roads come back together as Coach Yoder and I reunited to coach our children for Express. Coach Hobbs came into the organization in 2019 to assist.”

In the fall of 2019, Lopez once again stepped away from the sport to finish her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies at Sonoma State University.

Now she’s back in the dugout, coaching a team led by senior pitchers Raimy Gamsby and Shelby Morse. In November, Gamsby signed with Division I Rutgers, a Big 10 school in New Jersey, and Morse with Division II Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of Daytona Beach, Fla.

“Taking over a team with two talented pitchers has been a great stroke of luck and timing,” Lopez said. “Raimy Gamsby and Shelby Morse have put in a lot of time and dedication to be accomplished players. Their leadership and experience will guide this team and their colleges next year to great accomplishments. I’m excited to follow their softball careers beyond Vintage High.”

Morse and Gamsby are likely to be joined in the college game by some of their current teammates.

“The best thing about this team is their versatility,” said Lopez. “Every direction I look, there is a player that can put on a glove and play at a solid level. They all have a high softball IQ, too, which makes my job a bit easier. I love that they are noticing things in practice and our scrimmages so far that will land them one base closer to home or scoring those critical runs. Our communication and expectations of each other are evolving and improving everyday. It is such a blessing to have Coach Hobbs and Coach Dennis Raines helping me, we are continually finding that our coaching language is very similar.”

Lopez hasn’t forgotten about the JV players she was going to coach before it was announced that Robert Poppe would not be returning after three years as the Crushers’ head coach.

“I see myself running the softball program as a whole here at Vintage High School,” she said. “There is room for an immense amount of player development when you can be inclusive of both (varsity and JV) teams and all of the players. Building a program means that all of our coaches are continually communicating and working collaboratively to be in service to our players and bettering their skills.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.