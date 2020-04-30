Vintage High Softball: Shut-in Groves signs with Pomona-Pitzer

Shout-out to Sedgley

Groves has had three head coaches at Vintage – Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame and Cal pitcher Saanen Kerson as a freshman, former UC Davis player Cat Guidry as a sophomore, and current head coach Robert Poppe these last two seasons.

“Playing for three different coaches during high school was definitely a challenge,” she said. “Not only did I have to prove myself at tryouts all over again every year, I always missed them because of basketball, so I would have to try out and meet the coaches much later than everyone else.

She said her “saving grace” has been longtime Vintage assistant coach Keri Sedgley, a 1997 Vintage alumnus who has been a police officer for the city of Napa Police Department since 2005. Like Groves, Sedgley played basketball and softball for the Crushers and continued on in softball – at Solano Community College and Michigan’s Oakland University.

“She has been with me all four years and has really helped keep our program steady until we found a coach willing to stay,” Groves said. “Knowing the girls on the team also helped a lot after my freshman year because even if we had to deal with a new coach every year, we could rely on each other.