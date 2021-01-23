Vintage High Swim & Dive: Tinloy keeps role of head coach in family

“I have always understood that athletics is a privilege and to be immersed in such an amazing community is special. The Vintage coaches always tried to share that with their athletes,” Sarah Tinloy said. “We will miss the cheers and the crowds this year along with other things that we would consider ‘normal,’ like being able to swim with someone outside of your pod of 15 athletes. It did not surprise me that the kids continued to condition for water polo even when their season got pushed back again and again and again. They are a tenacious and strong group of young people. And I am even less surprised that we have such a large group of athletes trying out for the swim and dive team.

“Yes, it’s a much bigger hassle then in the past and things are not ‘normal,’ but they need it. They need to be around their teammates, even in small pods. They need to be around coaches, they need the exercise and, most importantly, they need to have fun and be kids. And that is what I think has been taken for granted.

“As a teacher and a coach, I love working with kids and watching the light bulb go off when learning something knew. It has been one of my most challenging years as a teacher and a coach. I miss the in-person interaction and helping young people become better. I am looking forward to our season starting.”