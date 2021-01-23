Vintage High Swim & Dive: Tinloy keeps role of head coach in family

Getting to coach in only two meets because of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t quite what Sarah Tinloy expected in her first season as head coach of the Vintage High swim and dive program last spring.
Her first season at the helm of the school’s girls water polo team in 2011 wasn’t typical, either. The 2008 Vintage alumnus had told predecessor Julian Szmidt she was trying to graduate in spring 2011 from CSU Monterey Bay early so she could be his JV girls water polo coach. A week later, Szmidt died of a heart attack.
Tinloy took over and her first game as a high school coach was a 10-7 win over Oak Ridge in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff opener. From 2012 to 2017, she would guide the Crushers to 50 straight league wins and five Monticello Empire League titles.
That’s why Athletic Director Cam Neal can’t wait to see what Tinloy, whose mother Liza Saunders coached the swim program from 1978 through 2019, can do as coach with a full swim and dive season.
“Sarah basically grew up on the Vintage pool deck with her mom being our head coach for 40-plus years. She was a standout swimmer and water polo player for us during her high school years and had her sights set on being a teacher and coach for as long as I can remember,” Neal said.
“She had an unconventional start to her high school coaching career in 2011 when Julian passed unexpectedly right before playoffs started. I was a brand new athletic director and I had a water polo team that needed a trusted presence to take over and lead them. I remember calling Sarah to discuss the situation and her replies just being so reassuring, that she was born to coach and would absolutely take it on and be there for the kids. It was powerful. She was young, only had a little experience, but she was the obvious choice.”
Tinloy, who teaches at Valley Oak High School, was known as Sarah Saunders until she married fellow former Vintage aquatics athlete Curtis Tinloy — a former All-American swimmer for Santa Rosa Junior College — in November 2016. They now share the coaching responsibilities for the varsity team, she said.
“Fast-forward to last school year, when her mom retired, and it was very similar in that I knew Sarah was my person for the job,” Neal added. “She knows the kids, families and the facility. She knows how a swim season can be a marathon and she has the temperament to handle all things that come her way.
“Little did I know that COVID-19 would hijack her very first season as our coach just a month into it. But Sarah remained faithful to her athletes, especially the seniors that lost their last few months of the school year. Her optimistic approach, running Zoom workouts, communicating with her aquatics kids, and always being available makes me unbelievably proud to call her our coach — for two sports.”
Stacey Larson is the junior varsity head coach and fellow Vintage graduate Addie Clem is the JV assistant coach. Christie Peterson coaches the divers, and former Crusher Mackenzie Anderson and Liza Saunders will volunteer their time to help.
“Even though we all have our titles, we work together to create a close-knit team environment that is supportive and strives to help young athletes be successful in and out of the water,” Sarah Tinloy said.
Until just recently, Tinloy thought she would be coaching water polo first as usual. But because water polo can’t be played while the viral infection rate is in its current “widespread” status, and swimming and diving can, her water polo players will practicing a different sport starting Wednesday. They will continue to practice in “pods,” or groups, to keep from spreading the coronavirus.
“The girls water polo team has been conditioning while following all the ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines, since we were allowed to start summer conditioning in June,” she said. “Most, if not all, of the water polo players are swimming to stay in shape, stay together and to compete. The swimming and water polo switch gives the best opportunities for both seasons to happen and be successful.”
More than that her first season as a swim/dive head coach didn’t go according to plan, Tinloy felt sorry that last year’s seniors lost most of their final seasons.
“When I cancelled that first practice last March, I had no idea I would be cancelling the entire season. Watching kids push themselves and work so hard then not get the reward of competing was heartbreaking, more than it was frustrating,” she said. “It’s a year and a time in their lives they won’t ever get back.”
This year’s seniors may get more meets, but they won’t have spectators to help cheer them on.
“I have always understood that athletics is a privilege and to be immersed in such an amazing community is special. The Vintage coaches always tried to share that with their athletes,” Sarah Tinloy said. “We will miss the cheers and the crowds this year along with other things that we would consider ‘normal,’ like being able to swim with someone outside of your pod of 15 athletes. It did not surprise me that the kids continued to condition for water polo even when their season got pushed back again and again and again. They are a tenacious and strong group of young people. And I am even less surprised that we have such a large group of athletes trying out for the swim and dive team.
“Yes, it’s a much bigger hassle then in the past and things are not ‘normal,’ but they need it. They need to be around their teammates, even in small pods. They need to be around coaches, they need the exercise and, most importantly, they need to have fun and be kids. And that is what I think has been taken for granted.
“As a teacher and a coach, I love working with kids and watching the light bulb go off when learning something knew. It has been one of my most challenging years as a teacher and a coach. I miss the in-person interaction and helping young people become better. I am looking forward to our season starting.”
Asked if she’s needed to more of a motivator than in the past, considering meet schedules have been up in the air for so long, she said not as much as one might think.
“It’s hard to keep your spirits up when there is so much unknown about what to expect. I think everyone is feeling that, not just the athletes or coaches,” she said. “But we have a tenacious and strong-willed group of young people who are willing to push themselves and work hard in spite of the unknown.”
She said that uncertainty hasn’t changed the swim/dive program’s goals.
“Our goal as coaches on the Vintage pool deck is to help young student-athletes become the best versions of themselves in and out of the water,” she said. “We collectively strive to create a close-knit community where student-athletes can thrive, while having fun and working hard. Our expectations are the same and will continue to be the same.”
She was asked if the seniors were feeling down about high school sports or part of history.
“Of course they recognize that they are living through many historical events and they have grown up more this year than we did our senior year of high school, but that doesn’t mean they’re not allowed to be sad,” she said. “The seniors are missing out on everything that is supposed to make their four years in high school special.”
That said, she’s happy to help them through it and hopes they get to show what they can do in the pool.
“I am so honored to take over this team,” Tinloy said. “I watched my mom coach this team my entire life. She put 42 years of hard work and love into this program and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of its history.”
