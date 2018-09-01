STOCKTON – The Vintage football team rang up four first-half touchdowns and fought off a furious Lincoln comeback for the Crushers' first win, a 26-21 squeaker at Alex G. Spanos Stadium Friday night.
Vintage head coach Dylan Leach was a happy man after the nail-biter, which wasn’t decided until Crushers defensive standout Bryce Eade broke up Grant Stevenson’s fourth-down pass deep in Vintage territory with a minute left in the game.
Eade was everywhere Vintage (1-2) needed him to be when it was crunch time.
“Bryce had an outstanding game for us,” Leach said. “He also recovered a fumble on the 2-yard line which prevented what would have been the winning score for them, and he had a big sack on their last drive as well. We fought for this win and we deserved it. We made some mistakes but like I just told my team, the mistakes don’t feel so bad when you win the game.”
“We got the W,” said winning quarterback Jacob Aaron from a raucous Vintage locker room after the game. “That’s all that matters.”
The Crushers ran up a quick 26-0 lead in the first half on two touchdown passes by Aaron, a 45-yarder to Cutler Low and a 36-yard strike to Josh Robert, and two touchdown runs, a 19-yarder by Michael Webber and a 1-yard dive by Viliami Schaumkel.
“We had perfect play calls on those touchdown passes,” Aaron said. “I just threw the ball up there and let the receivers go get it. I think Josh had two guys hanging on him, but he took it in anyway.”
After that, it was the Grant Stevenson show. The highly touted, 6-foot-5 quarterback threw a jaw-dropping 50 passes for the Trojans (0-3), two for long touchdowns. But he was also intercepted twice by the stout Vintage pass defense.
Leach said his team was expecting Stevenson’s aerial display.
“He averaged 44 passes a game in his first two games so we knew exactly what we were in for. I thought my coaches came up with a great scheme and our defense played well,” he said. “We sacrificed some rushers to get more guys in coverage which meant giving up some underneath stuff, but that helped to chew up the clock.”
Leach and Aaron were already looking ahead shortly after the game ended.
“We felt like we’d been improving coming into this game,” Leach said. “The team is starting to buy into the system and after this win, we’re anxious to get on to the next one. We looked great in the first half but we got shut out in the second half, so come Monday morning we’ll be working to fix that.”
“We have Bellarmine coming up and we know they’re good,” Aaron said, “and then we have the league season, but we’ll be coming in hot.”
Vintage JV 49, Lincoln 7
The Crushers scored early and often and rolled to victory Friday night. Reed McCaffrey scored three first-half touchdowns – two on passes from Bill Chaidez – and Dylan Smith added two touchdowns of his own as the Crushers cruised to a 35-7 halftime lead.
It was all Vintage again in the second half. Tyler Fernandez scored on a 5-yard rush with 4:18 to go in the third quarter, and Kasey Vannoy added the final Vintage score on a 1-yard plunge with a minute to go.
Ian Avalos, Chaidez and McCaffrey had interceptions for Vintage.
--
Vintage 26, Lincoln 21
Friday night at Spanos Stadium, Stockton
Vintage;7;19;0;0;—;26
Lincoln;0;7;7;7;—;21
First Quarter
V—Low 45 pass from Aaron (Gonzalez kick), 8:20
Second Quarter
V—Webber 19 run (Gonzalez kick), 11:10
V—Schaumkel 1 run (run failed), 8:23
V—Roberts 36 pass from Aaron (pass failed), 6:37
L—Huddleston 29 pass from Stevenson (Segura kick), 3:07
Third Quarter
L—Chrim 2 run (Segura kick), 9:35
Fourth Quarter
L—Huddleston 30 pass from Stevenson (Segura kick), 4:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Vintage: Schaumkel 12-37-1, Webber 2-24-1, Hatfield 7-16, Castro 4-13, Robert 1-4, Aaron 6-0. Lincoln: Chrim 10-23-1, Coleman 2-16, Black 3-3, Stevenson 2-(minus 9).
PASSING—Vintage: Aaron 3-7-2-0-106. Lincoln: Stevenson 30-50-2-2-309.
RECEIVING—Vintage: Low 1-45-1, Roberts 1-36-1, Hatfield 1-25. Lincoln: Carter 4-71, Huddleston 3-60-2, Coleman 9-79, Russell 3-37, Chrim 5-30, Pollard 4-17, Calvin 1-9, Surrell 1-6.