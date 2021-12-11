Vintage Softball: Morse hopes her career soars at Embry-Riddle

Vintage High senior Shelby Morse has been an impressive varsity softball player ever since her freshman season, when she made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team and was named Napa County Newcomer of the Year by the Napa Valley Register.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her 2020 sophomore season after five games and limited her junior campaign to 12 league contests and a nonleague game against St. Helena this past spring. But Morse still wanted to play in college and needed to have a big season.

It couldn’t have been much bigger as she went 7-0 in the pitching circle, with all of her wins and 35 of her 38 innings coming in league play. She compiled a 1.66 ERA, giving up only nine earned runs on 51 strikeouts with 20 hits and 18 walks allowed and two hit batters.

Morse also led the Crushers with a .618 batting average, 18 RBIs and two home runs in 2021, and was second behind lone senior Jordan Allen with 21 hits.

That was enough to impress Kelsi Dunne, who will be in her ninth season this spring as head coach of the NCAA Division II softball program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Morse signed with the Eagles on Nov. 10 in a ceremony for her, fellow softball pitcher Raimy Gamsby (Rutgers) and tennis standouts Jamie Pope (Saint Mary’s) and Lucas Bollinger (UC Davis).

“I’m really excited to be moving to the next level. It’s a great release,” she said. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for since I was little. I think now I get to excel at what I love doing.”

Two years earlier, Morse finished her freshman season with a 6-2 record, 2.39 earned run average, 78 strikeouts and 18 walks in 67 1/3 innings. She also hit .364 with 9 RBIs, 2 doubles and a triple. In 2020, she batted .312 with 2 RBIs and a double but was locked in as a pitcher, posting a 1-1 record with a 0.47 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 2 walks in 15 innings pitched.

After the Crushers finished second to Napa High in 2019 and second to American Canyon in the spring, Morse won’t have to worry this spring about where she’s going to college ss she tries to lead Vintage to its first league title since 2015.

Morse played recreationally in the Napa Junior Girls Softball League and Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association and high-level travel ball for several teams.

Her GPA is about 4.4 weighted, 3.91 unweighted. She plans to major in communications.

She is the younger of Tina and Bryan Morse’s two daughters, the other being 2019 Vintage graduate Dellaina Morse, who played four years of basketball and softball only as a freshman. Shelby did about the opposite, playing basketball only as a sophomore on the varsity.

Dunne is a local hero in the Daytona Beach area. She starred five miles away from Embry-Riddle at Spruce Creek High, for which she was the 2007 EA Sports National Softball Player of the Year and a two-time EA Sports High School All-America first team selection. She set a Florida state record for strikeouts in a game with 38 in a 17-inning playoff contest and would becoming only the second player in the state to post two 400-strikeout campaigns.

Dunne went on to lead Alabama to three Women's College World Series appearances and was a two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year with the Crimson Tide. She finished as Alabama’s all-time leader in strikeouts (1,219), complete game no-hitters (9) and shutouts (40).

After serving as an assistant coach at Mississippi State and Oklahoma State, Dunne was hired as ERAU head coach in 2014 and guided the Eagles to a program-record 25 wins that first year. The Eagles have finished over .500 every season under Dunne, going 33-15 mark in 2018 with the program's first appearance at the NCAA Division II Regionals.

“Playing under a coach like Kelsi is definitely something that I’m looking forward to because she pitched in the World Series — I mean, that’s pretty cool,” Morse said. “I’m really looking forward to working with her. All I know about this school is that when I get there and work with a coach like her, I’m just going to get better. I’m definitely going to reach my peak in college. It’s what I’ve been working towards.”

