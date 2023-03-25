Having two pitchers last year who are now top throwers on NCAA Division I college teams was a quite a luxury for the Vintage High softball program.

The Crushers rode the arms of Rutgers University-bound Raimy Gamsby and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-bound Shelby Morse all the way to the North Coast Section semifinals under new head coach Megan Lopez.

Meanwhile, then-junior Dessianna Garcia was limited to three innings of pitching all season, then-freshman Angie Rubalcava didn’t pitch at all, and Cienna Alvarez was still in eighth-grade. They now make up the staff for the Crushers, who managed to play three tough nonleague opponents on the road between rainstorms to get ready for Vine Valley Athletic League play.

They had lost all three of those games — to teams with a current combined record of 15-1, including a 5-4 loss to East Nicolas decided in the eighth inning at the St. Helena tournament.

The league opener against Casa Grande on March 15 was supposed to be at home but had to be held at St. Helena because the Saints had the driest field around at the time.

Rubalcava pitched a gutsy complete game, giving up the same number of hits — six — that the Crushers got off fellow sophomore Georgia Moss of Casa Grande. But Vintage committed three errors behind her and lost 5-1, dropping to 0-4 overall.

“It was a tough one,” Lopez said afterward. “I think we’re still trying to find that team camaraderie and play with the intensity we play with in practice. I think Angie really played hard tonight. She pitched well. We had some opportunities on defense to tighten it up, button it up. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to the potential that I know we can, so we can get all those wheels turning in collaboration and working together. I think we’ll have a brighter future than we showed tonight.”

Sure enough, Just two days later, Vintage picked up its first win — another eight-inning thriller, 5-3 over then-undefeated Pioneer in Woodland. Alvarez started and gave up three runs in three innings before Garcia took over and blanked the Patriots the rest of the way. Garcia had a monster game, going 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Crushers’ 10-hit attack.

Vintage was scheduled to have its first true home games this past week, against Sonoma Valley, St. Helena and Benicia. The Crushers are slated to host St. Francis-Sacramento on Saturday before taking on Napa High in the first Big Game of the season at Kiwanis Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Really we are a team this year that has to utilize every pitcher, working together and feeding off each other,” Lopez said. “I wouldn’t say at this point we’re going to use any one pitcher more than the others. At the end of the season I hope that we can put a full game together, swing the bat, play defense and have someone throw hard.”

Garcia was leading the team with a .600 batting average and four RBI in just five at-bats after the win over Pioneer. But the first four hitters in their lineup — junior Taylor Lauritsen, sophomores Audrey Manley and Rubalcava, and senior Emily Vanderbilt — were hitting between .176 and .316.

“Hopefully we can get them all going at the same time,” Lopez said.

Vanderbilt, the Crushers’ only senior this season, recently signed with Cal State Monterey for softball.

Returning catcher Manley was impressed with the pitching of Rubalcava, a good athlete who also has Vintage’s only home run so far.

“Angie did really well in the circle, even when some calls didn’t go our way,” Manley said. “We were able to come back and have some energy at the end (scoring in the sixth pull within 3-1 of Casa), but I think we needed some more of that at the beginning.

“We’re lucky to have really good middles in (infielders) Bri Allen and Taylor Lauritsen. They work incredibly well together and are just really good athletes. I think it’ll be fun to watch them this season. I know a win’s coming soon.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.