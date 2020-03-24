Vintage Softball Outlook: Title-hungry Crushers young but experienced

Now the seniors are fourth-year varsity starting outfielder Morgan Groves, shortstop Sarah Husted and Gracey Shelfo at second base.

“I feel bad for all the girls on the team, especially Mo, Gracey and Sarah. They are three wonderful kids in school and on the field, and they are all starters,” the coach said. “To have their season cut short is a sad feeling.

“Gracey missed a lot of her junior year with an injury that caused her some medical issues. She has battled back this year, earned a starting spot and had some nice at-bats. I would love the chance for her and my other seniors to finish their senior year on the softball field.”

Groves, who hit .406 with team highs of 32 RBIs and 8 home runs last year, has played in only one game as a senior because of choir and dance, Poppe said. But she hasn’t seemed distracted by other commitments when on the field.

“She leads by example. She focuses at practice, she is never a distraction and, on game day, she comes ready to compete with a smile on her face,” Poppe said. “I couldn't ask for anything more. She is a joy to be around.”

Husted also leads with her actions.