Vintage Track and Field Outlook: Crushers start well with new head coach

When Brian Pruyn took over as head coach of the Vintage High track and field program in 2007, Dave Augustus began coaching with the Napa Track Club and preparing athletes for Pruyn’s and other area high school programs.
Now Augustus, a 1982 Vintage graduate who graduated from the school 14 years before Pruyn, is at the Crushers’ helm. Pruyn, the Vintage cross country head coach, has gone back to be a track assistant coach focusing on the distance runners.
Augustus competed around the country for the Napa Track Club in the 1970s under then-NTC coach Frank Defillipis, and went on to run cross country and track under then-Crushers head coach Bill Williams.
“I kept busy running road races, triathlons and marathons in the 1980s,” said Augustus, who retired last year after 31 years with the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. “I came back to help coach at the Napa Track Club and have been with the program ever since. I have coached two national champions and several other medalists in the race walk in the last 13 seasons.”
Augustus, certified as a Level 1 coach through USA Track and Field, helped coach track at Justin-Siena last spring and helped with the Braves’ cross country team in the fall.
One of the athletes he coached in the Napa Track Club was senior Maddie Klungel, the 2019 Napa County Volleyball Player of the Year who is using track and stay in shape before continuing her volleyball career with Cal State Northridge in the fall.
Dominic Smith, who starred in football before reaching the state meet in wrestling, leads the boys throwers.
Klungel has been doing the triple jump and throws, and even anchoring the 4x400 relay.
“She’s an athlete, always has been, and now she’s tall and strong,” Augustus said. “I’ve got a picture of her up in Oregon five years ago high jumping over her head when she was 13.”
Another strong athlete is freshman Sofia Notaro, who does the long jump and high jump.
“I saw her (long) jump 16 feet for St. Apollinaris at a Harvest meet last year,” Augustus said, “and when she told me she was going to Vintage, I said ‘They’re going to be happy to see you.’ I showed up on campus and said ‘We gotta get her out here.’ She’s just got spring, it’s amazing. It’s raw talent and fun to work with.”
The Crushers, whom Augustus said have a good balance of veterans and newcomers, opened Vine Valley Athletic League action with a sweep of Sonoma Valley in all four divisions last Wednesday.
The varsity girls won 100-32, getting multiple wins from Julia Scheumann in the 400 meters (1:02.552), the 800 meters (2:36.67) and the 300 hurdles (49.19), Mary Deeik in the 1,600 meters (5:32.56) and 3,200 meters (12:11.24), and Klungel in the triple jump (34-11) and shot put (32-6.05).
Also winning were Isabella Sarao in the 100 hurdles (18.68), Tamara Hernandez in the 800 meters (2:36.67), Reagyn Schoop in the 200 meters (28.32), Notaro in the long jump (16 feet, 3.075 inches), Alice Graham in the pole vault (9 feet), the 4x100 relay team (53.05 seconds) and the 4x400 relay squad (4:40.73).
The varsity boys won 82.5-55.5, getting multiple wins from Teagan DeGarmo in the 110 high hurdles (17.91) and pole vault (11-6), Andres Solorio in the 200 meters (23.03) and long jump (21-4.025), and Smith in the shot put (36-4) and discus (101-5). Other wins came from Dylan Frye in the 1,600 meters (4:54.60), Liam Alexander in the 800 meters (2:13.31) and Luis Sanchez in the 300 hurdles (47.55).
Leading the Vintage JV boys to a 68-37 win were multiple-event winners Nick Malito (1,600 meters, 5:43.20; 3,200 meters, 13:20.35) and Aidan Piggot (200 meters, 25.08; long jump, 15-10-.75). Also winning were Andrew Todd in the 100 meters (12.53), Evan Cook in the high jump (4-10), Auggie Nelson in the shot put (32-6.05), Ethan Stabile in the pole vault (10 feet) and the 4x100 relay team (50.69).
For the JV girls, who won 75-17, Aubriana Medina swept the shot put (20-10) and discus (55-8) and Natasha Beitz won both the triple jump (26-5.025) and high jump (4- 6). Their other wins came from their 4x100 relay team (56.70) and 4x400 relay squad (4:59.63), Ellie Kennedy in the 1,600 meters (7:11.37), Juliana Catalan in the 400 meters (1:07.00), Susana Nuno in the 100 meters (14.64), Abigail Frye in the 800 meters (2:48.71) and Dominique Loeffeholtz in the 200 meters (29.70).