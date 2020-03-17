Vintage Track and Field Outlook: Crushers start well with new head coach

When Brian Pruyn took over as head coach of the Vintage High track and field program in 2007, Dave Augustus began coaching with the Napa Track Club and preparing athletes for Pruyn’s and other area high school programs.

Now Augustus, a 1982 Vintage graduate who graduated from the school 14 years before Pruyn, is at the Crushers’ helm. Pruyn, the Vintage cross country head coach, has gone back to be a track assistant coach focusing on the distance runners.

Augustus competed around the country for the Napa Track Club in the 1970s under then-NTC coach Frank Defillipis, and went on to run cross country and track under then-Crushers head coach Bill Williams.

“I kept busy running road races, triathlons and marathons in the 1980s,” said Augustus, who retired last year after 31 years with the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. “I came back to help coach at the Napa Track Club and have been with the program ever since. I have coached two national champions and several other medalists in the race walk in the last 13 seasons.”

Augustus, certified as a Level 1 coach through USA Track and Field, helped coach track at Justin-Siena last spring and helped with the Braves’ cross country team in the fall.