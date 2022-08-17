Vintage Volleyball Outlook: Crushers in rebuilding mode with 3 returners

The Vintage High volleyball program has produced the Napa County Player of the Year two of the last three seasons, and 2021 winner Maria Bodor is back for her senior season.

But the Crushers have only two other players with varsity experience, seniors Alex Whipple and Faith Calvelo, as 11th-year head coach Kelly Porter and her staff have their work cut out.

“I can say that this will definitely be a rebuilding year for us,” Porter said. “But the three returners bring a lot of leadership, stability and experience and the young ones on the team will be serious gamers and make a big difference in our rotation. Many of the players worked hard at their game during the offseason and have come back even stronger.”

Bodor was also named Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year last season after helping lead the Crushers to an 11-1 record in the VVAL and a share of the league title with Justin-Siena. They finished 16-6 overall after making the North Coast Section Division I playoffs for the fifth time in the last six postseasons.

Whipple steered the Vintage offense as a setter in all rotations and led them in assists and blocks throughout the season.

“Alex hit and blocked early on in a 6-2 rotation and then ran a 5-1 offense, setting when we had players out with injuries late in the season,” Porter said.

Looking to help Vintage stay on top of the league will be juniors Chloe Barrett, Audrey Jonas, Lanie Cockrell, Lizzie Quick and Gigi Gerien, sophomores Melanie McPhee and Ava Cortez, and freshmen Cienna Alvarez and Grace Geitner.

“Losing 10 seniors last year was the most I’ve ever had graduate in my years of coaching,” Porter said. “But I feel promise with these up-and-comers. They keep surprising me every day. Not only are they skilled, but they bring a strong competitive edge to the gym. Practices are high tempo and they are challenging each other in the best way.”

The Crushers will prepare for this year’s VVAL pennant race with another tough nonleague schedule, against six programs that averaged 21 wins last season. All of them made the playoffs last year, and five of them won at least one playoff match.

After hosting Montgomery on Thursday, Vintage hosts Maria Carrillo on Tuesday before taking on Vanden in Fairfield next Wednesday. Next Thursday the Crushers host Tamalpais, which finished 27-13 with losses in the semifinals of both the NCS Division 3 Tournament and the Northern California Division IV bracket last year.

On Aug. 30, Vintage visits reigning NCS Division 4 champion Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa, before traveling to Castro Valley on Aug. 31.

The Crushers open VVAL play with a Big Game match at Napa High on Sept. 6.

“As far as where we sit in the VVAL, I’d say we are looking pretty good,” Porter said. “In the game of volleyball you cannot discount anyone, so we need to come ready to play in every match. Sometimes all it takes is for a team to get a run of momentum.”

Helping Porter coach this year are her nieces, former Vintage players Sydney Lundeen and Natalie Lundeen. One of last year’s senior standouts, Krista Young, is helping coach the freshman team until she goes off to UCLA. Also on the staff is on-campus girls lacrosse head coach Emily Pastula.