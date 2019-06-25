After leading the Vine Valley Athletic League with seven varsity championships this past school year, Vintage High School received a pennant for an additional award – the Commissioner’s Cup.
The award goes to the school with the most points for how its varsity teams placed – with 7 going to first place, 6 to second place, 5 to third place, and so on – divided by the number of varsity sports it offers.
Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal, said the Crushers also had several top-three team finishes and North Coast Section playoff appearances, numerous athletes who advanced to NCS and NorCal tournaments individually, and several all-league athletes and league Most Valuable Players.
“Winning the inaugural VVAL Commissioner's Cup has pretty significant meaning for our Vintage Athletic Department,” Neal wrote in a statement. “It represents not just high achievement from a few athletic programs, but rather all of our athletic programs from one season to the next. The award symbolizes an effort by not just the athletes, but also the amazing collection of coaches on staff at Vintage. It also speaks to the relentless support from our parent groups, as well as our school administration.
“I am so incredibly proud to work with these individuals and it makes me feel good that our league acknowledges this type of success because our people have worked very hard and deserve the recognition. All that being said, we don't plan on resting on our laurels as we look forward to the 2019-20 school year and beyond. In short, we aren't done yet!"
It’s the first Commissioner’s Cup in recent years for Vintage, which was in the Monticello Empire League for the last 42 years.
“We would keep coming in second to Vacaville in the MEL,” he said.