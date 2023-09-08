AMERICAN CANYON — Because of her diminutive frame, 5-foot-1 American Canyon High volleyball standout Giana Guintu felt she had to work harder each year to hold onto her outside hitter position — a spot usually occupied by taller girls.

She leaps in the air, gets above the net like she’s on a trampoline, and drills kills as hard as anyone on the court. If it doesn’t surprise her opponents, it certainly must leave their fans bewildered.

The third-year varsity player is one of only three seniors for the Wolves, who took a big step toward defending last year’s first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League volleyball title with a dramatic 23-25, 25-16, 33-31, 25-21 league victory over visiting Vintage on Wednesday night.

The third set was probably the longest anyone at the match had seen before, or will ever see.

American Canyon took a 5-2 lead early in the set before Vintage tied it at 6-6. After that, neither team led by more than a point until the very end. Vintage was on the verge of winning it with a 31-30 lead, but the Wolves came back and won it on Guintu’s set-ending ace.

“It took me like 2½ years to get where I’m at right now, a lot of training,” Guintu said. “All these tall players, it’s kinda already given to them because they have a higher reach, but I had to put in a little bit more work than usual because I’m below average height for an outside hitter. I wanted to be a libero at first, but I played outside hitter when I started and I kept wanting to play outside, so I kept training my hardest every year.”

Guintu led the Wolves with 14 kills, 12 digs and four aces. Fellow senior Isabella Avila, who isn’t much taller, was next with 10 kills and had 17 digs. Another senior, Cassandra Kenning, added three blocks.

Freshman setter Emily Avila, Isabella’s sister, had 24 assists and 10 digs.

The rest of the team is juniors, including Nalani Bustos (four aces, 14 digs, 26 assists), Ava Berry (nine kills), Jaelyn Denina (seven kills, four blocks), Adrienne Nicolas (six kills) and Sophia Bernabe (29 digs).

“I feel like mentally we had our ups and downs but I know if we just come together and play as a team and not individually, we’ll succeed,” Guintu said. “At first we were playing a little scrappy and we weren’t really communicating on the court, but once we got the rhythm and the momentum up, we started communicating, we got balls up, we got our hits in, and we were consistent. It was a really tough game because all the points were close. We just really need to dial in.”

Vintage was led by returning sophomore three-sport star Cienna Alvarez (19 kills, 16 digs), Kate Gonzalez (10 kills, seven digs), Liv Weis (23 assists, four blocks, 17 digs), Audrey Jonas (28 digs, two aces) and Grace Geitner (nine kills, three blocks).

Katy O’Brien, now in her 10th season as American Canyon’s head coach, had to call several timeouts where she mostly listens to her players.

“Sometimes they know what’s happening on the court and I don’t see it,” the coach explained. “It’s more of a feeling, like a vibe, so I let them talk about what’s maybe going on, and then I give them the strategy for volleyball and they fix the emotional part.”

She said she had never seen a set as long as the third one before, but she wasn’t worried about her athletes’ stamina.

“We intentionally condition for those moments so we’ll hopefully never get outplayed when it come down to those late rallies,” she said. “That’s something I strive to accomplish with my team.”

She was glad to see her team and Vintage, guided by 13th-year Crushers head coach Kelly Porter, battle each other as if they’d played five sets.

“I’m always grateful when we’re challenged, because it gives us more insight into what we can work on, and I think Vintage did a really good job challenging us tonight,” O’Brien said. “We’re always a work in progress but we’re definitely starting at a different place than we have in recent years skill-wise and volleyball IQ-wise. We’re not starting from the ground up because we have a few returners who have had that higher-level experience.”

Isabella Avila said the crowd kept the Wolves’ energy up.

“For being our first home game of the real season, the league season, it definitely was a good start, and I like high-intensity games,” the senior said. “I feel like I wouldn’t have wanted it more if it was a lower or higher team than us. They’re one of the stronger teams every year, so it’s a lot of fun to play them.

“I feel the other girls and I have definitely put in a lot of work to get where we are today. We know we are short (in stature), so we are going to go in trying to be faster and smarter and be able to place the ball where they won’t be. We want to make up for our height, and sometimes that means just doing simple things like tipping the ball (over blockers).”

American Canyon went on to sweep Casa Grande on the road Thursday night, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19, to improve to 9-2 overall and 2-0 in the VVAL. O’Brien said the Wolves were “consistent on both defense and offense throughout the whole match.”

Their stat leaders were Bustos (three aces, seven digs, 18 assists), Vanessa Vidriales-Zacatecas (two aces), Denina (five kills), Berry (four kills), Nicolas (four kills), Guintu (11 digs, three kills) and Isabella Avila (seven digs).

Vintage opened VVAL play at home Tuesday night with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 win over Petaluma. The Crushers (4-5, 1-1 VVAL) were led by Geitner (eight kills, two blocks), Chloe Barrett (five kills, two blocks), Jonas (12 digs), Mel McPhee (four aces, five digs, 10 assists), Alvarez (nine kills) and Weis (three aces, three kills, 18 assists, seven digs).

Junior varsity

Vintage 2, Petaluma 1

The Crushers came back to win 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 at home Tuesday, led by Ariel Winkler (five aces, four digs), Kendall McLean (seven assists, two aces), Ava Piersig (four kills) and Charlie Siemsen (six kills, two blocks).

American Canyon 2, Vintage 0

The Crushers were led in Wednesday’s 25-12, 25-12 road loss by Siemsen (six kills, five blocks), Winkler (nine digs), Annana Fernandez (two blocks) and McLean (six assists).

Freshmen

Vintage opens league play

Leading the Crushers in Wednesday’s VVAL match at American Canyon were Danielle D’Adamo (two aces, seven digs), Malina Viruet (three kills, ace) and Reagan Phipps (three assists).

Against visiting Petaluma on Tuesday, Vintage was led by Audrey Teeters (seven kills, three aces, block), Isabella Shackford (ace, kills, four assists) and Maxine Wilson (four aces, six assists).