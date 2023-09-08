With two new head coaches squaring off, the Justin-Siena volleyball team showed its experience advantage in 3-0 Vine Valley Athletic League sweep of visiting Napa High on Thursday night.

With a .318 team hitting average and 17 aces, the Braves rolled 25-9, 25-8, 25-12 over reigning VVAL Player of the Year Aubri LaPlante and the rebuilding Grizzlies.

Justin-Siena (9-2, 2-0 VVAL) was led by setter Ranessa Rualo. The senior, who is in her fourth varsity season, had eight digs, six service aces, and about 30 assists.

One night after the Braves defeated host Sonoma Valley 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 in their league opener, Rualo put on a setting and smiling clinic against Napa as she confidently fed the likes of sophomore Lauren Keller (11 kills, nine digs, four aces) and senior Anna Hanson with 10 kills, seven digs) for thunderous kills all match. Sophomore middle blocker Sofia Sebastiani added four aces and played at the net and served well.

New head coach Gabrielle Cole has the Braves looking improve on last year’s second-place league finish, behind American Canyon, and second-round North Coast Section Division 4 playoff exit.

“I’m very excited about this year, especially with our new coach because I know she’s had a lot of experience and is very knowledgeable,” Rualo said. “We as a whole team have been very excited to see how far we can go. Our team goal is to get further than we did in playoffs last year. I feel like our team chemistry really helps. We’re all very bonded and close and it’s just easier with them. They make it really fun. That’s a big part of it.

“We’ve been working on playing at our energy level and not the other team’s pace and level, and just focusing on what we can do on our side of the court instead of theirs. Next week we have two of our biggest opponents, Vintage and American Canyon. I think we need to practice our defense a little bit more and communication. There’s always room for improvement. We need to be ready for American Canyon. They’re good hitters. They’re scrappy. They can pick up anything. We’ve just got to be ready to fight through those rallies.”

Keller said last year’s 3-0 playoff loss at San Rafael is a big motivator this season.

“Our goal is to get past that point because I feel we could have controlled what happened last year. It sucks to lose when you know you could have gone further,” she said. “Our goal this year is to come together and play our best.”

Rualo shares setting duties with senior Lily Kaer.

“We’re really blessed to have Ranessa. She can put the ball anywhere — same with Lily,” Keller said. “No matter who’s in there, I always know it’s going to be a good set. They’re very consistent and they’re great leaders on the court. They’re our quarterbacks.”

The Braves also have seniors Reagan Brumfield, Angela Adiz and Harper Wright, junior Jordan Washington, junior Stella Keller, and sophomores Addy McDevitt and Gracie De Fina.

Napa High has a 16-player team rounded out by Riley Brodie, Natasha Colombo, Monique Diaz, Natalie Duran, Mia Franco, Miriam Garcia Carreto, Ellie Gibson, Katherine Hoskins, Leanna Loza, Wendy Martinez, Sadie Tinnon, Ella Vallerga, Annika Togisala, Naomi Valdez and Lily Karesh.

The Grizzlies are co-coached by 2012 Napa High graduate Jordan Crossley — the first alumnus of the school to take the volleyball helm since Barb Franco (1980-1996) — and her fiancé, Brandon Madara, a native of Harrisburg, Pa.

“There’s definitely more of a sense of urgency and commitment,” Crossley, who coached the Napa JV last year, said of coaching her alma mater. “I definitely feel more attached to it than somebody coming in —an outsider, if you will. Not only did I play for Napa High, but my mom did, and my grandma Carol (Stein) started the Napa High Hall of Fame, so there’s a commitment to the program, for sure.”

Like Grizzlies football head coach and Napa High alumnus Chris Harris is trying to do in football, Crossley hopes to bring back the glory days of her own playing career. Her 2011 squad went 31-9 overall with a first-round playoff win after going 14-1 in the Monticello Empire League, its only league loss coming in five games at Vacaville. That season came on the heels of a 47-match MEL win streak that lasted from October 2007 to October 2010.

“My team photo from my senior year is still in the trophy case,” Crossley said, “so I’m trying to get these girls to replace it.”

She admits few if any of her players play club volleyball, but sees plenty of intangibles.

“There are so many things that this team has that you can’t coach — love of the game, commitment, the heart, passion and soul, and their discipline has grown in the last three weeks,” Crossley said. “The coachable things we can work on — the fundamentals and technique, and we have really, really coachable athletes.”

The Grizzlies (1-5, 0-2 VVAL) opened the season with their first win since 2021, a 3-0 sweep at Vallejo, and have won their only other set in Tuesday’s VVAL loss at Casa Grande. But Crossley isn’t looking to set the bar too low.

“We’re here to win,” she said. “We’re always improving. One of our team mottos is ‘commitment to constant growth and improvement,’ but it doesn’t mean we’re not here to win. We’re trying to take as many matches and sets as possible, and then we just go in the gym and get ready for the next one.”

She said right-side hitter Togisala is a “great blocker who keeps the ball in and is super consistent for us. Our setter (Duran) is a sophomore at New Tech and she’s playing all the way around right now.”

Senior libero Mia Franco, the daughter of longtime Napa High wrestling head coach Nacho Franco, is in her first season with the program.

“She has improved so much,” Crossley said. “She’s picking up balls left and right and getting a much better read on everything.”

Crossley thinks with the quantity and quality of athletes on this year’s team, the Grizzlies can be strong again in the near future.

“We are rebuilding a program that I think has a lot of potential with what has been built so far. We spent a lot of time over the summer really developing these young players. We have a lot of girls with a lot of potential and a deep team, and that’s how you rebuild. You take a lot of girls, as many as possible and you teach them fundamentals and then get them as many reps as possible.

“I watched all (winless) season long last year. We knew what we were getting into, and we saw that the foundation was solid. We have girls who have the heart and the drive and the will and they’re all coachable. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Every experience is a learning opportunity — win, loss, in between, whatever — and we’re holding them to a higher standard than I think they’re used to because we know that they can handle it.”

It was only the second home match of the season for Cole’s Braves, and they enjoyed their loud fans. It should be even louder when the Wolves visit on Tuesday.

“The home energy’s always nice,” Cole said. “We have our own crowd, we’re comfortable in our own gym, and it’s the beginning of the season. We put in a couple of different lineups. We switched out our libero and our defensive specialist just to see how consistent we can stay when we’re changing things up. When you’re on a volleyball court, the energy changes, the momentum goes back and forth and you have to be able to control your side of the court, control the controllables, in order to continue to push forward. So our goal tonight was to just to control all energy and to be efficient with our execution, and we did that.”

Brumfield, who has verbally committed to the University of Michigan-Dearborn for volleyball, switched from outside hitter last year to libero this season.

“She’s a great defensive player. She’s everything, everywhere on the court,” Cole said. “I love her energy. She won’t let a ball drop.”

She likes having Rualo quarterbacking the team, too.

“She puts it up there every time,” Cole said. “As a setter, you want to help your offense control the ups and downs, tell them where to go, tell them what’s open. She has a calm energy. I think it’s good for the team.”

Junior varsity

Justin-Siena hosts Napa

Cole said freshmen Savannah Healy and Ava Ilao “put up great sets, especially in the middle. Serving was on point with zero misses, and the bench played a stellar game to support the win.”