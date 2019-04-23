The Lucas Bollinger era has begun at Vintage High School and Vine Valley Athletic League opponents may not be looking forward to the talented freshman’s next three years on the tennis court.
Bollinger dominated Sonoma Valley sophomore Carlos Rubio, 6-0, 6-1, to win the league’s singles title Tuesday morning after leading the Crushers to their first league title in recent memory.
Vintage head coach Chris Cole couldn’t be happier.
“I first heard about Lucas when my son, Jack, had a class with him,” Cole recalled. “Jack asked me if I had seen this kid Lucas Bollinger play tennis yet. ‘Dad, you’re not going to believe this guy,’ he told me.” Several months later, Cole dropped by Bollinger’s gym class and asked the instructor to point him out.
“I see this little dude, kind of scrawny, looks like your classic freshman,” Cole recalled. “I said to him: ‘You’re the future of Vintage tennis?’”
Seeing is believing. After watching Bollinger play the first time, Cole told athletic director Cam Neal, “Cam, we’re winning the league title this year. Guaranteed.”
Sure enough, Bollinger led Vintage through an undefeated dual meet season without losing and made winning the league singles title look easy.
“Luke has a super high tennis IQ and he’s fun to watch,” Cole said. ”Plus he’s a nice kid and he never gets rattled. We could be paying to watch him play some day.”
Bollinger was his usual low-key, humble self after taking the VVAL title Monday at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind his school.
“It feels pretty good,” he said. “This the third time I’ve played Carlos and this is by far my best score. I felt like I started out well and was focused the whole match. I hit a lot of winners and didn’t make many unforced errors.”
Bollinger is as solid as they come from the baseline, and occasionally spectacular. The few times Rubio ventured to the net, more often than not he was on the receiving end of a blistering passing shot, usually a backhand up the line.
“The backhand down the line is probably my favorite shot,” Bollinger admitted. “I got a lot of winners on that today.”
Bollinger lost only one game and that didn’t come until the middle of the second set when Rubio held his serve for the only time in the match. The following game, Bollinger won with an emphatic ace that had Rubio shaking his head.
“I really wanted to make a statement that I’m going to dominate and not going to lose more than one game this match,” Bollinger said.
The Vintage doubles pairing of Jack Cole and Paul Saleh didn’t have it quite as easy Tuesday. In their semifinal, they came back after dropping the first set 6-2 to win the second set 6-4 and deciding tie-breaker 10-4 against Eduardo Talimoni and Shreyah Kampalli of Casa Grande to advance to Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. doubles final.
“I told our guys after they lost the first set that their opponents were not as good as they were playing,” Coach Cole said. “I told Paul to play back – he’s a better ground stroker – and for my son, Jack, to stay at the net and attack everything. They started holding their serves and they played well after that. After winning the second set, they carried the momentum through the tiebreaker.”
Said Jack Cole, “We were a little bit tight in the beginning. But in the second set, we came through with our serves and in the tiebreaker we served really well. We knew we weren’t going to beat this team if we didn’t hold our serves.”
Saleh said he felt the second-set comeback carried the Vintage duo through the tiebreaker for the win.
“I think we recovered well in the second set and that carried us through the tiebreaker,” he said.
Jack Cole pointed out that the first six points of the tiebreaker were key.
“We managed to win the first five and we were happy with that,” he smiled.
In Wednesday’s doubles final, Cole and Saleh will face the Justin-Siena duo of Jose Chopitea and Jacob Shultz.
“We’re playing two really good players tomorrow,” Jack Cole said.
Saleh was optimistic.
“If we play our game and work well together, we like our chances,” he said.
The rest of the Vintage players will compete with Bollinger, Cole and Saleh when the CIF North Coast Section tournament begins May 7.
“I’ll be interested to see how Luke does next week when he steps up in competition,” Coach Cole said.
Napa High’s Jason Mateescu won his opener over Sonoma Valley’s Trevor Griggs-Demmin, 6-1, 6-3, while Rubio opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over American Canyon’s Billy Biondini.
On Monday, Rubio knocked off Vintage’s Paul Saleh in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-1, and beat Mateescu in his semifinal, 6-4, 6-2. Bollinger won his semifinal over Schultz, who had knocked off Napa High’s Ashur Webster in the quarterfinals.
On Tuesday, Cole and Saleh opened doubles action with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Sonoma Valley’s Dominik Garcia and Julian Hewitt. Vintage’s Connor Castelazo and Finn Glascott downed Sonoma Valley’s Sky Staes and Lucas Llodra, 6-4, 6-2, while the Crushers’ Antonio Fernandez and Adam Maxson fell 6-1, 6-1 to Sonoma Valley’s Erik Serbicki and Trevor Griggs-Demmin.
Castelazo, who had teamed with Cole Geschwender to win the Monticello Empire League doubles title the last two years, and Glascott fell 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to Serbicki and Griggs-Demmin. The latter pair were eliminated by Schultz and Chopitea, 6-2, 6-3, in the semifinals.
“A very respectable showing by the Dragons’ boys, who played hard and had fun,” said Sonoma Valley head coach Walt Williams. “Great to see the connection and civility of all the teams in the VVAL league.”