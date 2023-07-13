Bartholomew Webster has played lacrosse for seven years, in club for the Napa Force, Santa Rosa Steelheads and 101 LAX, and for Napa High School.

On June 13, the day before his Napa High graduation ceremony, Webster signed with the University of Colorado to play club lacrosse for the Buffaloes.

Webster, the Grizzlies' first signee in boys or girls lacrosse, said playing for the school in Boulder is “a chance to improve my skills as a player and to strengthen my work ethic.”

The Division I Buffaloes finished 6-7 overall and 2-2 in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference last spring, falling to RMLC rival Brigham Young in the playoffs.

In 2022, their first season in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they went 8-6 overall. It was their first season with Guy Cerasoli as head coach, and they also went 3-1 in the conference and 1-1 in the playoffs with a win over Texas and a loss to BYU.

Asked what he likes most about the game, Webster said “the friendships I’ve made along the way.”

Alec Umutyan, a 2021 Vintage High lacrosse alumnus, signed with Colorado two years ago and is going into his third season as a midfielder with the Buffaloes. A 2022 Justin-Siena graduate, Jack Ryan, will be a sophomore defender next spring.

Webster said he plans to major in history and education “to hopefully teach at the high school level as well as coach.”

He also played hockey, football and tennis before latching onto lacrosse.

Webster said his parents, Madhur-Nain and Julian Webster, have always supported his lacrosse pursuits through thick and thin, “especially through COVID, finding ways for me to keep playing.”

He also thanks all of those who have coached him.

“They have provided opportunities for me to improve my game as well as my mindset on the game,” he said.

Though Colorado is three states away, it’s been almost a second home.

“My brother is currently a student at the University of Denver, so I go often,” he said. “My favorite thing is the weather and the chance to snowboard as much as I can.”