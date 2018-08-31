CALISTOGA – The Calistoga High football team thoroughly dominated Woodside Priory, 46-6, in front of its home crowd Friday afternoon to even its record at 1-1.
The Wildcats flustered the rebuilding Panthers, who finished 8-1 and were ranked No. 22 in the state last year.
After scoring all 20 of its points in the second half of last week’s opener against South Fork, Calistoga carried that momentum forward and led 20-6 at halftime.
“I told them the way we finished the game last week, that’s the way we are going to start this week,” Wildcats head coach Jim Klaczak said. “When you do something like this, it really helps their confidence. They can’t wait until next week.”
Christian Caldera and Jesus Rojas led the way for Calistoga on both sides of the ball, combining for a lethal one-two punch that kept the Woodside Priory defense off balance.
Caldera, a freshman quarterback and safety, rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns. He also went 1 for 2 with a touchdown as a passer, hooking up with Rojas for a 39-yard score in the second quarter.
“At this point, his athletic maturity is off the charts,” Klaczak said of Caldera. “When he comes over to the sideline, he’s telling me what play I’m going to call. He’s in tune with how we do things, why we do things, and why they work.”
While Caldera’s combination of poise and quickness helped him man the helm of the offense, Rojas was truly the team’s bell cow on the day.
Like a bowling ball, Rojas ran right over would-be tacklers and finished with 17 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns – in addition to his receiving score.
Both Rojas and Caldera made sure to give credit to the improved play of the offensive line after the game.
“Our line was really blocking this game and doing everything they could to help us,” Caldera said.
Added Rojas, “They were running hard and opened things up for us. They did a really good job today.”
With the offensive line creating some room to run, Calistoga fullback Jasiel Flores managed to get in on the offensive action as well. He carried the ball nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown.
While the Wildcats looked impressive on offense, their performance at the defensive end was even more so.
Woodside Priory never scored fewer than 58 points last season, but the Panthers ran into a brick wall in their opening game of the season.
Considering that in eight-man football scores typically finish between 40 and 60 points, holding a team to a single touchdown is a huge accomplishment for Klaczak’s squad.
“Our defense was outstanding,” Klaczak said. “It’s really interesting with this wide-open stuff. Everybody scores 50, 60 points, and I think people don’t pay attention to defense. But I know this: if they can’t score, we can’t lose. So that’s why we put a lot of emphasis on it.”
That emphasis was evident in this one as Calistoga forced three turnovers, including interceptions from Caldera and Flores and a fumble recovery by Rojas.
“We did really well protecting against the pass, rushing the quarterback and getting turnovers,” Caldera said.
While that quarterback pressure only resulted in one sack coming from Daniel Parada, Wildcats defenders were in the face of Woodside Priory’s starting quarterback Matt George all game long.
With a big win over a marquee opponent now on its resume, Calistoga is anticipating some new players to join and fill out a team that only had 12 players suited up Friday.
“We know we have more kids coming back already who are still putting their time in, but I imagine we will get a few more after this win,” Klaczak said.
Added Caldera, “I think people saw how we can win and they’ll want to be a part of it.”
The Wildcats will now shift their focus toward a matchup at Upper Lake next Friday night.
“(Upper Lake) is supposed to be a pretty good team,” Klaczak said. “Most teams up north are pretty physical, so we know we are going to have to go up and match them.”