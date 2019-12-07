The Napa High boys basketball team put up a fight in the early part of its Wine Valley Tournament third-place game against Redwood on Saturday afternoon, but the Giants pulled away in the second half for a 73-52 victory.
Napa head coach Zack Cook said cold shooting put the Grizzlies in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.
“They were better than us in all phases of the game,” he said. “We got in a big offensive slump in the second quarter and the start of the third. While that was happening, they started clicking and were lights-out from the 3-point line. When we were contesting them, they were making them, and when they were wide open, they were hitting them.”
Danny Ruiz led Napa with 17 points, all in the second half.
“That’s something I want to do more often. We have a lot of guys who can score 17. It’s just a matter of getting the ball to whomever has the hot hand,” said the senior, who wished he could have scored more. “We just didn’t have enough of a transition game, which is where I really can excel.”
Added Cook, “It was nice to see Danny get going. That allowed us to creep back in there while he was doing his thing. But we just couldn’t get enough stops.”
Despite the final score, Ruiz said the Grizzlies are coming together and bonding much better than they did earlier in the year.
Cook felt there was some good to take away from the tournament.
“Our last two games were not the results that we wanted but these games are about more than results. I think we played more together than we did the first two games of the year,” he said. “Guys are slowly getting better, getting used to their roles. Obviously we’re a little bit undermanned inside due to injuries but we’re going to have to do a better job knowing those guys aren’t with us.”
Brock Bowers is still nursing a hand injury from football season, and the Grizzlies clearly miss the presence of the 6-foot-4 power forward.
The Grizzlies visit California High of the East Bay Athletic League on Tuesday in San Ramon.
“They come from probably the best league in Northern California, so I expect them to be really good,” Cook said.
Brayden Greenlee scored seven of his 15 points in the opening quarter for Napa, giving the Grizzlies their only leads of the game before the Giants bounced back late in the quarter to take the lead for good.
Spencer Gorman added 8 points, Tyler Oda had 7, and Jack Hunter wrapped up the Napa scoring with 5.
Redwood’s Pasquale Ancona led all scorers with 23 points, while Ains Fish added 15 and Max Ross chipped in 13.
The Grizzlies ran into a buzz saw against Clayton Valley Charter in Friday night’s semifinal, falling 93-63. They trailed the Concord squad 34-14 after one quarter, cut it to 42-29 before going into the break down 49-33. The Ugly Eagles outscored them 19-14 in the third and pulled away with a 25-16 fourth, when defensive stalwart Pedro Alday capping his 5-point night with a dunk.
Napa played hard to the finish despite never being able to get close than 13 points after the opening stanza.
“We talked about it in the huddle,” Cook said. “Sometimes you’re in those games where you’ve got to not look at the scoreboard and just keep playing, and that’s hard for kids to do. But tonight they absolutely played their hearts out. I’ve never been so happy with a 30-point loss.”
Hunter led Napa with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, while Gorman tallied 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Oda added 13 points, Greenlee and Ruiz each had 7 points, and Jack Giguiere chipped in 2 points.
“Spencer and Jack have been close to busting out and I think they’re finally catching up to the speed of the game at the varsity level,” Cook said. “Tyler is the heart and soul of our team. He gets fouled, he gets hammered, he gets trapped and he doesn’t back down, ever, and we really feed off that. It was a good game. We got our offense going.”
For Clayton Valley Charter, Luke Westermeyer poured in 22 points, Jayson Downs 20, Clayton Mahloch 15, Jason Zimmer 11 and Semajay Brown 8. Downs and Mahlich each canned five 3-pointers.
“Wow, they are good,” Cook said of the Ugly Eagles. “I thought they had eight guys on the court at times.”
Clayton Valley Charter took a 3-1 record into Saturday’s championship game against a 2-2 Northgate squad in a battle of Diablo Football Athletic League rivals whose campuses are only five miles apart.
In Thursday’s 54-17 win over Napa Christian, Napa was led by Joe La Liberte’s and Greenlee’s 9 points apiece, Hunter’s 8, and 6 each from Will Marseilles and Tony Gonzalez. For Napa Christian, Connor Butler had 7 points, David Qui scored 4, and Drew Gage added 3.
The Knights, who suited up just five players, were replaced in the bracket by Santa Rosa on Friday and Saturday.
Cook said having an eight-team field with seven teams that made the playoffs last year made for an exciting tournament.
“We had a good year last year and I posted for teams and I got six of these teams really early,” he said Friday night. “This is the best field we’ve had in many, many years. I think the community’s enjoying it and I think the teams are enjoying it. We wanted to strengthen our schedule this year, play better teams, and that’s what we’re doing. It doesn’t show up in the win column and that’s OK because we’re getting better.”
They’ll be even better once Bowers comes back, and Logan Van Zandt and La Liberte come back from ankle injuries. La Liberte injured his ankle against Napa Christian.
“It’s pretty bad, so I’m thinking he’ll be out two, three weeks,” Cook said of La Liberte. “Logan may be out another week and Brock, we’re not sure. Last year we got lucky with no injuries, but we’re a little banged up this year.”
But the healthy Grizzlies impressed him against Clayton Valley, playing better than in Tuesday’s 57-55 loss to Santa Rosa.
“We had better energy, we played four quarters, we had more intensity and fight and grit and togetherness, and our bench was more involved,” the coach said. “We played tonight like we usually play. We hadn’t been doing that for full games yet and it was kinda odd. We hadn’t been able to figure it out, but you can build off a loss.”
Vintage finishes 0-3 in tournament
The Crushers fell to Santa Rosa (4-0) in Saturday’s seventh-place game, 47-36. Imani Lopez led them with 15 points, while Blake Murray and Ethan Hemmerlin each scored 6, Owen Schnaible 4, Josh Kho 3 and Loren Castro 2. The Panthers were led by Will Logue’s 11 points and Mason Gandy’s 9.
Vintage (3-3) was coming off Friday’s 51-48 loss to a Cardinal Newman squad coached by former Justin-Siena skipper Tom Bonfigli. That game saw Hemmerlin and Lopez each led the Crushers with 15 points. Schnaible had 7, Murray 5, and Everett Mitchell, Kho and Castro with 2 apiece.
Trevor Smith had 12 and Nolan Capurro 11 to lead the Cardinals.
“Josh is scrappy and crafty and he led us in this tournament with double-digit deflections, tipping balls to teammates so they could get the rebounds – as did Ethan and Owen,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “We’re relentless on defense. We’re a tough out. I wouldn’t be surprised if, out of the eight teams in the tournament, we gave up the least amount of points.”
It was a difficult week for the Crushers after co-captain, starting point guard and second-leading scorer Logan Nothmann was injured the week before, but co-captain Hemmerlin has stepped in admirably.
“The kids rallied and they’re playing so hard and diving on the floor,” Gongora said. “I just love their passion. All three games here were in doubt in the fourth quarter. Today we were within 3 points, (Friday’s) game was tied with 90 seconds left, and Thursday it was a two-possession game in the fourth. I love that we’re competing. Our goal was to get better, and we definitely got better. We played some great competition. Our heads are up, we’re ready to get back to work.
“What a great tournament,” added the 1993 Napa High graduate. “I played in this tournament and it’s great to be able to coach in it. We came away without a ‘W’ but we’re a much better team at the buzzer today than we were at the tipoff on Thursday. My kids played hard and I love that. They are really excited about practice on Monday.”