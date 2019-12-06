The Vintage High boys basketball team went into Saturday afternoon’s Wine Valley Tournament opener with high hopes and an unblemished record, but it was the Northgate Broncos that rode away with a 46-35 victory and ticket to advance to the winners bracket.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth and they showed us on-ball pressure unlike we had seen in our first few games,” said Vintage head coach Ben Gongora. “I won’t say we crumbled. But we’re not comfortable with being uncomfortable yet, which is really disappointing.”
Napa High won its opener over Napa Christian, 54-17, and was to play Clayton Valley Charter in the late semifinal Friday night. The Ugly Eagles advanced with a 62-52 win over Drake.
Vintage was to play earlier Friday against Cardinal Newman, a 37-33 loser to Redwood on Thursday.
Blake Murray led the Crushers (3-1) and all scorers on Thursday with 14 points, while Imani Lopez added nine. Josh Kho, Ehan Hemmerlin and Everett Mitchell chipped in three points apiece, Alex Dehzad had two points, and Owen Schnaible had a single free throw.
“We just couldn’t score and appeared not real excited to engage,” observed Gongora.
The coach also pointed to Vintage’s 50% night at the charity stripe as a reason for the loss.
You have free articles remaining.
“We really struggled at the free-throw line, which is frustrating,” he said. “I have a certain way I want the guys to shoot the free throws and I’m getting resistance. Guys who can’t make the adjustment are not going to be playing.”
One bright spot for the Crushers was their defense.
“We didn’t have an answer for their man to man offense, but once we switched to a zone defense, we held them to just seven points in the third quarter,” observed Gongora. “One of our goals is to hold teams to less than 50 points and we did that, and I say bring it on.”
But the Broncos (1-2) met the challenge and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter on the way to a 16-point quarter and the win.
“We also turned the ball over in the fourth quarter and we just couldn’t get out of it,” admitted Gongora. “There was no secret formula. They turned up the pressure and we just couldn’t handle it.”
The Broncos had fairly even scoring, with Dylan McMahon, Dylan Golan and Michael Mainer scoring 12, 11 and 11 points respectively. With 4 points apiece were Cayden Friedman, Tyler French and Thane Merrell.
Vintage was to play Redwood or Cardinal Newman at 5 p.m. Friday.