The Napa High girls basketball team finished third in its Wine Valley Tournament on Saturday morning with a decisive 55-40 victory over Liberty-Brentwood.
Junior guard Carly Johnson scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half as Napa (7-4) pushed a miniscule 17-16 halftime lead to a cushy double-digit advantage at Messner Gym.
Johnson was awarded All-Tournament honors for her strong performance during Napa’s 2-1 weekend, which included her 20-point outburst in a 61-21 rout of Tracy on Thursday.
“We played a lot better than yesterday,” head coach Darci Ward said, referencing Napa’s 69-45 loss against Mission San Jose on Friday. “Today we did a much better job of being composed and controlled and running our offense.
“In the second half, I felt like we played the type of game we wanted to play.”
After both teams struggled to make shots in the first half, the Grizzlies turned up the heat in the second half and outscored the Lions (6-5) 38-24 behind the play of Johnson and some strong performances from senior Siena Young and sophomore Maizy Armstrong-Brown.
Young scored eight points and helped Napa shut down Liberty’s inside attack as a rim protector.
“Siena is playing really well for us,” said Ward. “She’s playing very smart and controlled right now. She’s really athletic and helps us more than the box score really shows.”
Meanwhile, Armstrong-Brown added 11 points and hit a pair of deep 3-point bombs.
“Maizy is an excellent basketball player and she’s got one of the highest basketball IQs on our team,” Ward said. “Once she starts to really increase her focus, she can be a tremendous player.”
With its first 11 games in the books, Napa has done well to come away with wins in 64 percent of their games. But Ward is still searching for game-to-game consistency from her squad.
“A lot of up and down,” she said. “We’re hoping to get more consistency – I mean, we’re talking a lot more, which is big for us because that leads to everything else. We’ve had some great games, and some truly not-stellar performances.”
The Grizzlies will look to bring some consistency with them on Tuesday night, when they open Vine Valley Athletic League play at Sonoma Valley.
As the inaugural VVAL basketball season begins, Napa is looking to make an early statement against the Dragons.
“I’m excited,” Ward said. “We’ve never started this early, but we’re ready.”