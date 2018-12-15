The Vintage High girls basketball team fell to 5-4 on the season on Saturday afternoon after narrowly losing to Rancho Cotate, 57-53, in the consolation championship of the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High.
Maya Sapienza led all scorers with 18 points and added eight rebounds, and Alyssa Andrews had a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. But the Crushers were undone late as four fourth-quarter 3-pointers lifted Rancho Cotate to victory.
“As usual, we played our guts out from tip to buzzer,” Crushers head coach Joe Donohoe said. “We had a little defensive breakdown at the end, but it’s a good teaching point because we are going to see those types of situations again.”
Vintage led 21-17 at halftime and 37-35 after three quarters, but the Cougars (8-2) pulled away late as miscommunications caught up with the Crushers.
Despite giving up a clear height advantage for most of the game, Vintage senior captain Kate Ilsley turned in an impressive all-around performance with seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.
A four-year varsity starter, Ilsley received All-Tournament honors after the game in addition to high praise from her coach.
“Kate set the tone with the effort it takes to grind out a tough game,” Donohoe said. “We’re not even in that game if it wasn’t for her. She was a beast on the boards and her attitude was fantastic.”
With Donohoe noting that his Crushers were outsized at “sometimes four of five spots on the floor,” Ilsley and her teammates had to “play big” to keep up with their foes.
Early on, it looked like Rancho would turn that evident size advantage into a scoreboard advantage as it amassed an early 12-5 lead.
The Crushers looked indecisive when facing the Cougars’ stout full-court press and couldn’t get into any offensive rhythm as they coughed up multiple turnovers.
“At that point,” said Andrews, “we were all like, ‘We need to get our stuff together. We need to stop turning the ball over, play defense and get to the rim.’ I think we all knew that if we kept playing the way we were, it wasn’t going to be a game. So we needed to pick it up.”
After a timeout from Donohoe, the Crushers immediately went on a 16-3 run and captured a 21-15 lead.
But that six-point lead wound up being the largest of the game for Vintage, as a back-and-forth struggle ensued.
Trailing 51-49 with 1:30 left to play, Vintage had the ball with a chance to either tie or take the lead. But a costly turnover gave Rancho an easy layup and a four-point lead.
One Crushers turnover later, 6-foot-1 Cougars center Kierra Johnson nailed a dagger three from the corner that put the game out of reach at 56-49.
Rancho is now 4-0 against Vine Valley Athletic League opponents, having previously triumphed against Casa Grande, 60-54, Petaluma, 49-34, and Sonoma Valley, 50-34.
Vintage hopes it can have similar success against its newly minted league foes as it begins VVAL play on Tuesday at home against Casa Grande.
“They’re really well-coached and they play really hard,” Donohoe said of his upcoming opponent. “It’ll be a good game and hopefully we can protect our home court.”