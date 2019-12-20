The Vintage High girls basketball team played Rancho Cotate tough in the Wine Valley Tournament and came up short for the third time in four years Thursday, 43-39, at Napa High.
The Cougars also beat the Crushers in last year’s fifth-place game, 57-53, and in the 2017 third-place game, 43-42, in the tournament at Messner Gym.
“We always have close games with them in the Wine Valley. Unfortunately we came up short again,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “I will say this: This was is the most complete 32 minutes of basketball we've put together, in spite of the loss. It was obvious we played harder and longer and for each other tonight, and that's awesome. We had foul trouble early on and the subs did a tremendous job. Honestly, I've never been more encouraged after a loss. Things are shaping up.”
Lizzie Qui led the Crushers (3-5) with 12 points 6 assists and added 4 rebounds. Eden Wood had 10 points, 10 rebounds and a “terrific night” defensively, Donohoe said, while Vic Solorio was “fantastic” with 8 points and 12 rebounds. Also contributing were Rachel Galvin (5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals), Kate Kerr (2 points, 6 rebounds) and Mo Groves (2 points, 4 rebounds).
“We are continuing to work hard towards league play,” Donohoe said. “Hopefully we can stay on our current path of getting better every day, I'm excited about our future.”
The Crushers played Wood in a consolation game on Friday afternoon.
Napa 42, Tracy 28
The Grizzlies led 18-2 after their highest-scoring first quarter of the season Thursday night and cruised past the Bulldogs in their Wine Valley Tournament opener.
Maizy Armstrong-Brown led Napa (5-5) with 13 points with three 3-pointers and Charlotte Gerard had 10 with two 3-pointers, including a buzzer beater that gave the hosts a 24-9 halftime advantage.
“I was talking to Charlotte today and telling her she needed to shoot more because she’s a good shooter and she hasn’t really been looking at her shot,” Napa head coach Taylor Willis said. “I guess she took what I said and went with it.”
Anna Ghisletta added 6 points, Devan Wickersham 5 points, Sofia Tinnon 4, and Julie Solomon and Hannah Newman 2 apiece.
Willis was a little concerned that Napa managed only six points in each of the middle quarters.
“We came out really hard in that first quarter and I wanted the same thing in that second quarter. I’m not sure what happened,” she said. “We pulled off our press and we were going with a different lineup. I was going straight (man-to-man defense), but I think they feed off the energy of a press; that’s where we get a lot of our points from. But we have to finish a little bit stronger. The whole bench has come in to be ready to go and know what’s going on, and you can’t have turnovers at the end.”
After finishing second in Piner’s Gold Rush Classic and fifth in the Windsor tournament, the Grizzlies were “absolutely” looking to win their own, Willis said.
“It is a tough field, with a lot of good teams from all over, and we get to play some teams we haven’t played before,” the coach said. “Every day we’re getting a little bit better. (But) we need more consistency on limiting our turnovers and taking care of the ball, closing off our traps, and getting those tips and deflections,” the coach added, “and we really just have to capitalize at the other end. We missed a lot of laps today when we had wide-open shots. We have to finish. Every day we have to be a little bit better.”
Napa played Freedom in a semifinal late Friday night for a chance to play in Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. third-place game or 3 p.m. championship. North Medford (Ore.) took on Rancho Cotate in the other semifinal.
