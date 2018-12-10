Basketball, soccer and wrestling teams are all in action for Vintage High School, which has three sports during the winter season.
A look at each of the teams as part of a winter sports outlook:
Girls Basketball
Vintage (3-2 overall) is led by returning starters Kate Ilsley, Alyssa Andrews and Nicole Gleeson.
Andrews and Ilsley are four-year varsity starters. Gleeson is a three-year starter.
Andrews averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists per game as Vintage (18-10 overall, 8-2 Monticello Empire League) won its first league title in 33 seasons and secured its first playoff berth in 11 years during the 2017-18 season.
Andrews was a Player of the Year Finalist on the All-Napa County team.
Ilsley was named as the Offensive Player of the Year after averaging 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Gleeson was named as the Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 assists per game.
Maya Sapienza, Dellaina Morse, Emily Harlow, Maite Macias, Alany Flores and Morgan Groves also return for Vintage.
Gabi Richardson, Toni Dodson, Ellie Savage and Victoria Solorio are also on the team.
“Our girls have looked tremendous at times thus far,” said coach Joe Donohoe. “We are looking for a little more consistency offensively. Our defense has been very strong in all five games. And as usual, I never have to worry about the effort and heart the girls play with nightly. They play hard.
“We have a group who has court experience and familiarity with each other. They also found out what it takes to win a league title last year.
“Going into this season, we are going to strive for another league championship and try and continue playing postseason basketball. We’ve been building on our expectations and have continued to set, and then work very hard towards our lofty goals.”
Vintage has nonleague wins so far over Windsor (53-40), Pioneer-Woodland (65-25) and Vacaville (57-25). The Crushers have lost to Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (83-33) and Dublin (67-35).
Boys Basketball
Vintage (2-4) lost its opener to Deer Valley-Antioch (55-44), and then went 1-2 at the Wine Valley Tournament, losing to El Capitan-Merced (64-44), beating Kennedy-Richmond (69-25), and losing to Bethel-Vallejo (86-37). The Crushers then beat Pioneer-Woodland (72-65) and lost to Northgate-Walnut Creek (67-44).
Jared Rendon (guard), Max Phipps (guard), Hunter Gutierrez (forward), Grant Polk (center), Imani Lopez (guard), and Blake Murray (guard) are the returning players for Vintage.
Logan Nothmann (guard), Josh McCormick (guard), Jeffery Hammond (forward), Luke Williams (forward), Loren Castro (forward), Ethan Hemmerlin (guard), and David Bown (guard) are newcomers to the team.
Vintage was 12-14 overall, 4-6 in its final year in the Monticello Empire League last year.
“The team is coming together so far,” said coach Rob Johnson. “We are still figuring each other out. But during that time we are becoming stronger as a group and as a family.
“Our expectations this year is to build on the progress our program made last year and continue to create a whole program built on confidence, development and respect for (ourselves) and our Crusher Nation.”
Girls Soccer
Bailey Stone (defender), Sam Linteo (goalkeeper), Irais Hernandez (forward), Lauren Wagner (midfield), Chase DeBow (defender), and Mary Deeik (midfield) are the returning starters for Vintage (2-0-2 overall).
Megan Malito (defender), Alexis Lopez (midfield), Bianca Maravilla (defender), Sydney Griego (midfield), Chloe Solis (midfield), and Carla Magana (goalkeeper) also return for Vintage.
Meredith Cuevas (defender), Maile Sittler (midfield) and Madisyn Flohr (midfield) are the team’s top newcomers.
Amy Alfaro (forward), Nayeli Cervantes (midfield), Kasandra De Haro (defender), Katie Mason (midfield), Lana Winograde (midfield), and Mia Gloria (defender) are also on the team.
Vintage has ties against Vanden (3-3) and University-San Francisco (1-1). The Crushers have wins over Rio Vista (12-0) and Armijo (2-1).
“In the beginning of any season you are trying to figure out what combination of players work the best,” said coach Miguel Ayala. “So there’s an adjustment period to be had.
“I am really impressed with the fight this team has shown so far. In the first game (against Vanden), for example, we were down 3-1 with about 10 minutes left in the game and the girls were able to fight till the end and came back to tie 3-3.
“I expect my team to battle and compete in every game. I feel if we do that, then the results will take care of themselves.”
Boys Soccer
Carlos Ayala (goal keeper), Angel Tapia (defender), Gerardo Perez (midfield), Oscar Loyola (forward), Christian Ceja (midfield), and Jesus Gonzalez (defender) are Vintage’s returning starters.
The Crushers are off to a 5-1 start.
Gerardo Fuentes (goalkeeper), Cole Geschwender (forward), Eddie Gonzalez (forward), Julian Padilla (defender), Juan Carlos Zepeda (midfield), Edgar Correa (defender) and Diego Cortez (defender) are other returnees.
The top newcomers are Jorge Galvan (midfield) and Enrique Saenz (defender).
Jesus Tapia (defender), Anthony Enriquez (forward), Luis Mendoza (forward), Jose Avina (defender), Sebastian Gloria (midfield), Angelo Vivan (forward), Jesus Manzo (forward), and Myles Crutcher (defender) are also on the team.
Coach Javier Covarrubias said the team’s defense has been strong.
“Offensively, we’re still trying to build some chemistry (to) create more opportunities in the final third,” said Covarrubias. “But it helps to have a strong core group of players that are returning from last year and with the new players added to the squad the team is starting to click and find its groove.
“We scheduled a very tough preseason to get the boys ready for not just the grind of the league but looking ahead to the playoffs. Eight of the nine teams we play for preseason were playoff teams last season and so far the boys have put in some good work and are off to a strong start.”
Vintage has wins over Vallejo (2-0), College Park-Pleasant Hill (2-1), Monte Vista-Danville (1-0), Santa Rosa (1-0), and Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (2-1). The Crushers’ only loss has been to Newark Memorial (1-0).
“Our expectations always for the program have been for the boys to be successful, on and off the field,” said coach Alex Feliciano. “We always expect the boys to represent Vintage as positive members of their community.
“Being in a new section, playing some teams we’ve never played before, we’d like to show that Vintage has a strong soccer program that’s ready to compete with the best.”
Wrestling
Reece Imrie (113 pounds) Dominic Dandini (138), Tucker Lanoue (152), Antonio Macedo (160), Saul Valle (170), Dominic Smith (220), Justin Verville (220) and Konrad Fiske (285) are the team’s returning starters.
Tyler Guzman (132), Arnie Meineke (160), Andres Ramirez (160), Sebastian Garcia (170) and Alejandro Ortiz (182) also return.
Parker Hurst (138), Kody Dikeman (145), Ian Boon (152), Niko Smith (152), Dylan Smith (160), Elijah Asaro (170), Anthony Gutierrez (182) and Owen Chappellet (195) are the top newcomers.
The girls team for Vintage consists of Emily Rodriguez (106), Natalie Scott (106), Alison Lopez- Hernandez (111), Aspen Dikeman (116), Mary Lastrella (116),Delani Stiles Warner (121), Samantha Ramirez (126), Leilani Frazier (137), America Garcia (143), Savannah Michael (151), Romina Castro (160), Erika Eberhardt (160), Jessica Mendieta (189), Kimberly Navarrete (235), and Ruth Staley (235).
“We are excited going into this season with a great group of new and experienced wrestlers,” said coach Maika Watanabe. “The leaders on the team are stepping it up and helping guide our younger wrestlers along the way.”
Watanabe is assisted by Jim Lanterman, Rob Lanterman, Eric Jones, Dave Lanoue, Cesar Mendieta and Josh Smith.
“With the new league and section, the team looks forward to being toward the top of the league and placing high enough at the North Coast Section tournament to make it to state. We have high expectations, but are working hard to achieve them,” said Watanabe.
Frazier placed first at the Vallejo Wrestling Invitational.
Reece Imrie (120) went 3-1 with a pin, Tucker Lanoue (160) went 4-1 with a pin, and Antonio Macedo (170) went 2-1 with a pin at the Redwood Rumble, which was held at Redwood High School.