Women’s Soccer: Trinity’s Haeuser signs with Dallas for soccer

It’s been a month and a half since Trinity Prep senior Josie Haeuser signed a letter of intent to continue her soccer career with the University of Dallas.

That might be enough time for it to sink in that she won't be playing lacrosse for the Crusaders with her sister, 2020 Trinity Prep graduate Sophia Haeuser.

Sophia played two seasons of lacrosse for the Texas school before the Crusaders had to cancel the sport. She’s now in the process of transferring to a Kansas school that still offers lacrosse, Benedictine College. Sophia had to decide whether to go to college with Josie or follow her lacrosse dreams.

“Yes, tough decision for her,” Josie said, “but we should always follow our dreams while we can.”

Though Josie originally wanted to sign with Dallas for lacrosse, its cancellation didn’t turn her off to the school like it did her sister.

She went ahead and signed on May 13 with Dallas, a Division III school that plays in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference that shares Trinity Prep’s mascot.

Haeuser was a three-sport athlete at Trinity, playing four seasons of soccer and only three of volleyball and basketball because of the pandemic. She started all four years in soccer, playing mostly at center back and occasionally at forward. She was a team captain her junior and senior years and was named team Most Valuable Player and to the All-Northern Pacific Athletic Conference Second Team.

“Josie is the type of player coaches search for when building a team — a player who leads through actions and has a never-give-up attitude and the flexibility to adapt to the games as needed,” said Trinity Prep girls soccer head coach Adrian Guetter. “Her versatility as a player was an asset to our program for her four years.”

Haeuser played a lot of volleyball, basketball and soccer for Trinity Prep, but she’s played way more club lacrosse.

“I played lacrosse since I was 10 years old up to seventh grade for Napa Force,” she said of the local club organization. “I played for the high school club team in Sonoma in eighth grade, my freshman year, and my junior year. I have also played travel ball during offseason for 101 Lacrosse since seventh grade. In 2018, when I was in eighth grade, the Sonoma Valley High School team won the championship. When I played for 101 Lacrosse we won many tournaments here in the Bay Area, but the most notable was winning Sandstorm, the largest West Coast tournament, in January this year.”

Haeuser said she was “pretty distraught” when she heard UD had canceled its lacrosse program. But Trinity Prep Athletic Director and assistant soccer coach Milton Gallegos helped her sort things out.

“I had been planning on playing for a lacrosse team in college since my freshman year of high school,” she said. “Lacrosse has always been a big part of my life, but my love for soccer is not that far from my love for lacrosse. I quickly worked with my mom and Coach Gallegos to contact the University of Dallas soccer coach to see if I could make the team even though I was recruited for their lacrosse program. I didn’t want to switch schools because I really liked UD’s core curriculum and the importance of the Catholic faith. I like the style of their liberal arts classes, they offered my major, politics, and are a Division III school, which meant I could focus on my studies first. As long as I was able to play a sport that I loved, whether it be lacrosse or soccer, I would be OK.”

Even though she was busy with lacrosse, Haeuser enjoyed playing Trinity Prep sports with her high school classmates.

“I have always loved playing team sports,” she said. “My mom always signed me up to play rec soccer and basketball and, of course, lacrosse. Lacrosse has always been a big part of my family, with my dad playing in high school and at Cal Poly SLO and all my siblings, except the youngest, playing lacrosse, too.

“With Trinity being such a small school, every player counts. So even though I had never played volleyball before and basketball had never been my favorite, I still played because it was fun to hang out with my friends on the team and to support the girls who wanted to play. Lacrosse incorporates a lot of the same movements as sports like basketball and soccer. Playing it along with other sports I believe has helped me improve in all fields, whether it was setting better picks, making better dodges, or being more aware of space.”

It'll be a bit of an adjustment going from a high school soccer program that won five games in four years, forfeits not included, to a college program that went 9-6-1 in fall 2021. Under Lexi Stinson, who enters her sixth season as head coach, Dallas saw its season ended in the SCAC Tournament semifinals with a 2-0 loss to Trinity University of San Antonio.

Signees these years breathe sighs of relief after dealing with the pandemic protocols, and Haeuser is no different.

“When soccer was cancelled due to COVID my sophomore year (spring 2020), it was a disappointment for the whole team since we were excited for the season after we had improved so much,” she said. “My junior year I played soccer and lacrosse simultaneously, with soccer during the week and lacrosse on the weekends. It was a really fun season even though we were not very prepared since we had not played any other sports that year and it had been awhile since we had touched a soccer field.

“Everyone was so glad that sports opened back up in time for our senior year and we could return to some amount of normalcy. I was not used to being cooped up without some sort of sport going on.”

Trinity Prep finished 2-7 in volleyball, 4-5 in girls basketball, and 1-12-1 in girls soccer

“It was a rough year with our volleyball and soccer teams being filled with a lot of first-year players,” she said. “Even though we did not win a lot of games, the girls had a lot of heart and never gave up.”

Haeuser said she has already visited the Dallas campus three times, to visit her sister.

“It’s small and put off from the city, which I like, since I hate big cities,” Josie said. “They have nice facilities and everything is in walking distance from each other. The coaching staff has been really helpful to me in my transition to soccer. Everyone there is really helpful and welcoming and I am so excited to be a part of their team.

“I don’t have any relatives in the Dallas area, but there is a family friend. It will be a big change moving to a different state, but we all have to leave home at some point. If I ever need to see a familiar face, I can fly over to Kansas to visit my sister or she can come visit me.”

Hilary and Chuck Haeuser also have four sons. Luke, 16, plays lacrosse for Vintage High. Sebastian, 12, and Mick, 10, play Napa Force lacrosse. Iggy, 2, is sure to give it a shot in a few years, too.

Haeuser said Gallegos and Guetter “have helped me improve my soccer skills over the last four years,” and that Trinity Prep basketball head coach Ken Franklin and 101 Lacrosse coaches Chris Gregorio and Dave Picardi “have always been encouraging to me and helping me improve my skills, which have helped me in other sport areas, and my parents have always been super supportive of me by driving me to sports games, tournaments, and helping me email coaches and figuring out my plans for the next four years.”