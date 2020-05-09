Women's College Basketball: Peete heals up, tears it up with Pioneers

“That season took a lot of my confidence away because I wasn’t playing normal minutes, which is understandable now because I wasn’t where I needed to be," she said. "But at the time, it was very frustrating because I went from a starter to a benchwarmer really quick.”

“I think there was a lot of doubt with me that I would ever be able to get back to where I was. I had to learn how to shoot again and how to move my arm and rebound.”

When PUC first took notice of Peete, the program was actually scouting players on the team that Centennial was playing against. But standing about 6-foot-2 at the time, Peete was who stood out on film.

Glover said he was impressed with her skill around the basket, especially her agility and footwork, for her size. She moved better than most bigs in the CalPac and had an old-school playstyle that Glover quickly became enamored with. He reached out to her high school coach, went down to see her play, met her family, had her up for a campus visit to PUC, and secured her commitment shortly thereafter.

While Peete said she still struggled with lingering shoulder pain her first year at PUC, she still averaged team highs of 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and was a second-team all-conference selection. That was an important step in getting her swagger back.