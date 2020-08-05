Hockey: Vintage grad Deven Boldway drafted into high-level amateur league in pursuit of Division I scholarship

Napa native Deven Boldway will soon be taking a big next step in his pursuit of a professional hockey career.
The 2020 Vintage High graduate was selected as the 55th overall pick in the most recent draft of the North American Hockey League, an amateur developmental league sanctioned by USA Hockey.
Boldway, 17, was chosen by the Wichita Falls Warriors, an expansion team located in Wichita Falls, Texas, as the first pick in the third round of the 17-round draft back on July 21.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking, because you’re just watching names and names go by and you don’t know when you’re going to be picked,” Boldway said last week from Napa a day before heading to Illinois for a formal tryout for the team. “You’re kind of hoping you’re going to be picked earlier but you’d be settled with getting picked in round 11 or round 12.
“Basically, all I knew going into the draft is that a couple of teams wanted me. I knew that some wanted me more than others and they had been contacted me more, so you can kind of guess who is going to pick you. I was very happy with the team that picked me.”
While a formal draft pick of the Warriors, Boldway still had to earn his roster spot, which is why he flew across the country to spend six days proving himself against other potential NAHL players last week. He arrived back in Napa late Monday having solidified his spot on the team and will be shipping out to training camp in Texas on Sept. 15 ahead of the season’s start on Oct. 9.
“I actually don’t know anything about Wichita Falls, Texas,” Boldway said with a laugh. “I’ve been to Texas probably five times this last season and I love it there. I think it’s great. I like the weather. I like the rinks there; the atmosphere there in the rinks is completely different. They have a lot of teams that draw in a lot of fans for games and it’s a really cool thing to be a part of.”
It’ll be a new chapter in the ongoing adventure that hockey has been for Boldway for the majority of his life. It’s been almost 11 years since he first laced up his skates as a kid growing up in British Columbia. While originally from Napa, Boldway’s family spent a few years in Canada before returning to the area in 2012.
Since returning to Northern California, Boldway has been doing all he can to get noticed in hockey, which has required some extra effort in a place where the sport isn’t very popular. He’s played on club teams in Santa Rosa, Santa Clara and Vacaville, traveling around the West Coast for tournaments and showcases.
Most recently, he’s spent the last two years playing for the San Jose Junior Sharks on their 16U AAA and 18U AAA teams, driving from Napa to the South Bay four to five times a week for games and practices. Over his last two years with the Junior Sharks, Boldway, listed as a defenceman, totaled 33 goals and 70 assists in 148 games.
Playing for the Junior Sharks is what ultimately led him to the NAHL. The team travels around the country for games, allowing Boldway to display his talents for more coaches and scouts. Eventually, NAHL teams started to take notice.
Still, Boldway had options for his next step. There are a handful of junior hockey leagues in the U.S. and Canada but the NAHL is one of only two junior amateur leagues sanctioned by USA Hockey. The other is the United States Hockey League, which is considered the better of the two in terms of competition level.
While different in skill levels, both the USHL and the NAHL serve the same purpose: to develop youth hockey players looking to grow their game as they try to bridge the gap from the high school game to college. Both leagues send dozens of players each year to NCAA Division I colleges and many have gone on to play in the NHL and overseas.
Notable alumni of the NAHL include Pat Lafontaine, Patrick Kane, David Legwand, Phil Kessel and Mike Modano, among many others.
Boldway hopes to follow in their footsteps.
“My goal is either to go from the NAHL, play one or two years and move up to the USHL, maybe play there a year and then hopefully earn a spot on a Division I college team,” he said.
Boldway said he could have tried his hand in the USHL following his stint with the Junior Sharks, but chose the NAHL because he would likely get more opportunities to play right away.
“I just think that if I go there I wouldn’t be able to get as much playing time because those kids are so much more developed,” he explained. “I mean they all developed very, very young and they developed very fast and good, so those kids are basically almost guaranteed a roster spot on a Division I college hockey team.”
Boldway will retain his amateur status as a member of the NAHL, keeping him eligible to play in college. Players don’t make any money and pay a monthly stipend that covers food and other expenses, most of which will go to host families that players live with.
The NAHL, specifically, consists of 26 teams across four divisions with clubs located from Maine to Alaska. The schedule is comprised of a 60-game regular season that will conclude in May, leading into the Robertson Cup National Championship between the league’s top teams.
Before leaving for his tryout in Illinois last week, Boldway admitted he had some nerves. He was going into a new environment to compete against players he had never seen before. As a top draft pick, he felt pressure to perform well, to prove that he was worthy of the way the team viewed him.
“Going in with nerves is kind of inherent,” he said. “But it’s also part of the game.”
Now that he’s made the team, he knows what he has to do going forward.
“I’ve worked so hard to get to this point,” he said. “I’m still working and I’ve kind of done everything I can to be where I am. … I just have to go out there and play as hard as I can and whatever happens happens, and I’ve got to control it to the best of my abilities.”
