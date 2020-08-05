Hockey: Vintage grad Deven Boldway drafted into high-level amateur league in pursuit of Division I scholarship

Playing for the Junior Sharks is what ultimately led him to the NAHL. The team travels around the country for games, allowing Boldway to display his talents for more coaches and scouts. Eventually, NAHL teams started to take notice.

Still, Boldway had options for his next step. There are a handful of junior hockey leagues in the U.S. and Canada but the NAHL is one of only two junior amateur leagues sanctioned by USA Hockey. The other is the United States Hockey League, which is considered the better of the two in terms of competition level.

While different in skill levels, both the USHL and the NAHL serve the same purpose: to develop youth hockey players looking to grow their game as they try to bridge the gap from the high school game to college. Both leagues send dozens of players each year to NCAA Division I colleges and many have gone on to play in the NHL and overseas.

Notable alumni of the NAHL include Pat Lafontaine, Patrick Kane, David Legwand, Phil Kessel and Mike Modano, among many others.

Boldway hopes to follow in their footsteps.

“My goal is either to go from the NAHL, play one or two years and move up to the USHL, maybe play there a year and then hopefully earn a spot on a Division I college team,” he said.