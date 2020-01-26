It was with mixed feelings that Denise Horn, president of the Horn Heart Foundation, talked about Saturday’s Gutter Ball 2020 Bowling Tournament to raise money for local sports organizations and athletes in the Napa area.
“When I introduce this event to people and tell them it’s in honor of my husband and my son who passed, I want to erase it right away because that’s not how Daryl and Joe would want to be remembered,” she said. “They would what to be remembered for happiness and a celebration of friends, but I can’t talk about our foundation without talking about it.
"When a group of our friends and our family first met, the name was so important to me that I didn’t want this to be just a memorial event. I didn’t want it to talk about the loss of people involved, but rather that it spoke to life still happening.”
She estimated that 275 people showed up for the inaugural fundraiser at the Napa Bowling Center.
“This is our first event as a foundation,” Horn said. “We put this together in just three months and, even though that isn’t much time, we knew we could learn from it and it’s exceeded our expectations.
“About six months ago, I was approached about doing a bowling tournament and some other events. It’s almost like it was time. We decided to start with today’s bowling tournament fundraiser, and later to do the Around the Horn 2020 Baseball Classic at Borman Field in Yountville for competitive baseball players to get together and have fun and show off their skills for scouts. Daryl loved the game of the baseball and it’s important to us to do what we can to support quality baseball in Napa.”
Quality baseball runs in the family. Their older son, 2016 Vintage High graduate Jared Horn, was at the bowling event, proudly wearing his Colorado Rockies baseball hat.
You have free articles remaining.
“Jared played baseball for Cal and was drafted by the Rockies. He is home for the winter and will be headed to Arizona in a few weeks for spring training,” stated his proud mother.
But local sports will continue to be the focus of the Horn Heart Foundation, she said.
“Prior to this, in the last two years, we’ve given to Napa Little League, CYO Basketball and to scholarships for high school athletes. Now that we are a real nonprofit foundation, we want to continue to do college scholarships. We want to support all those places who’ve supported our family for years.
“You can’t imagine how thankful I am. This community has supported us and wrapped their arms around us even if they didn’t know Daryl or Joe. The tragedy showed us how much love we have around us. Joe’s best friends are here. They are on our board. All of our board meetings are so much fun. Everything we do is fun. It has to be. That’s what we’re all about.”
Daryl Horn, 50, Joe, a Redwood Middle School eighth-grader, and Daryl’s brother-in-law, Troy Biddle, and nephew, Baden Biddle, both from Bainbridge Island, Washington died when the vehicle that they were in was involved in a hit-and-run crash in San Pablo by a drunk driver on the evening of November 25, 2017. The five-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 at the San Pablo Dam Road exit.
Jared Horn, the Napa Valley Register's All-Napa County Baseball Player of the Year and Napa County Male Athlete of the Year in 2016, was the only survivor of the wreck.
The Horn Heart Foundation was established to celebrate and continue Daryl and Joe Horn’s legacies and has one single mission: to create other positive opportunities for young people in the Napa community through the provision of scholarships and the advancement of youth sports leagues and other community organizations and activities. Denise Horn said the foundation plans to continue and expand on these efforts in the years to come.