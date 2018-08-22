The Napa Silverados announced that KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez will join their KVON 1440 AM radio broadcast Thursday, when they host the Pittsburg Diamonds at Napa Valley College. The Napa resident has worked in the sports broadcasting industry for over 35 years, covering some of the most noteworthy events in Bay Area sports history.
Bruce Johnston, the Silverados’ owner and general manager, said he met Ibanez when he attended the Silverados’ Opening Night on May 31.
“I invited Mark to our inaugural game because he always does so much for folks in the Napa community,” Johnston said. “He has attended countless charity events, and never turns down an appearance request. I thought it was time someone did something nice for him and honor him for all he has done for the community.”
Ibanez expressed interest in coming into the broadcast booth for a Silverados game.
“When I got a chance to talk with Mark, it came up that it had always wanted to do play-by-play on the radio for a professional baseball game,” Johnston said. “When I learned this, I figured it would be a great opportunity to give him the opportunity to cross something off his bucket list. Our broadcast team will also be able to say they worked with Mark Ibanez and put it on their resume.”
Ibanez developed a love for sports and baseball in the 1960s as a child watching his favorite player, Willie Mays. The Marin County native was drawn to the sports media industry after spending time at Santa Rosa Junior College, and the University of Idaho. He was hired by KTVU as a sports anchor in 1979 and has been with the station ever since.
Ibanez was on the sidelines when Dwight Clark made “The Catch” during the 1981 NFC championship game, and has also covered also covered the World Series and NBA Finals.
Silverados Director of Broadcasting Geoff Safford looks forward to spending time in the booth with Ibanez.
“I am humbled to have the opportunity to work with someone in the industry that has such a great reputation,” Safford said. “Being a Bay Area native, I have watched Ibanez through my entire life. I am looking forward to working with him. I am sure he will have some great stories to share with our listeners.”
The game will be broadcast at 1440 AM and online at kvon.com, and through the Mixlr app on smartphone devices. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Napa Valley Swim Team evaluations Sept. 14
The Napa Valley Swim Team will hold open evaluations on Friday, Sept. 14 at the Napa Valley College pool from 5 to 6 p.m. The team is currently accepting new members ages 6-18 for its year-round competitive swimming program. Memberships are available for all levels of its program, and less-experienced swimmers are welcome.
Prospective swimmers should be able to swim at least 25 yards of backstroke and freestyle with side breathing. The nonprofit USA Swimming program is Napa’s largest, oldest and most successful swim team.
For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, call 257-7946, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or visit napavalleyswim.com or the club’s Facebook page.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa's Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame dinner Oct. 13
Ceremonies honoring the newest inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be on Oct. 13 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
Four standout athletes, whose graduating years span six decades, and a longtime coach who was recognized as one of California’s 10 CIF Section Honor Coaches in 1971 for track and field, comprise the 2018 class of inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame, organizers announced.
The newest inductees are Harold “Toppa” Rutherford, from the Class of 1941; Brian Smith, from the Class of 1971; Lisa Carston Lyon, from the Class of 1988; Cliff Little, from the Class of 1999; and coach Roger Snipe, who was St. Helena’s track and field coach from 1961-1971.
This is the sixth year of the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.
The cost is $55 per person. Checks are to be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and mailed to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, CA 94574.
Please include the names of all people attending on your reservation.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at (707) 963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe at (707) 963-0500 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.
‘Ball Kids’ needed for Oct. 6-14 pro tennis tourney in Fairfield
Organizers of the $100,000 NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Tennis Championship need volunteering “ball kids,” ages 11 and older, to chase down balls at the Oct. 6-14 professional tournament at Solano Community College.
“Ball kids can make or break the tournament,” said Rafael “Raf” Rovira, assistant director of the tournament and the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at the college. “In the last few years we’ve had some good ones who have really been into it. Ball kids get the best seat in the house and get to watch some of the best players in the world up close.”
They will receive training, a tournament shirt, and meals. There are two shifts each day, one beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the other starting at 2 p.m. Each shift lasts slightly more than four hours and there are frequent breaks. They must remain focused and alert and have the ability to keep score in tennis, including tiebreakers, so they can stay aware of what is happening on the court. They must also wear dark shorts and shoes with non-marking soles.
The Fairfield tournament is the final leg of the men’s worldwide ATP Challenger Tour swing through Northern California. It benefits the Dr. Chris Cammisa Tennis and Educational Foundation, an organization that supports the women’s and men’s teams at Solano College and also introduces tennis and a related educational program to underserved youths in Solano County.
There will be 32 players in singles and 16 teams in doubles once the draw is set after the opening weekend qualifying tournament. There is also a Pro-Am in which local players can team up with professionals in friendly competition against each other. “Ball Kids” are needed for all the tournament action on the courts.
Visit fairfieldprotennis.com and click on “Ball Kids” to sign up. For more information on this and other volunteer opportunities, or sponsorships, contact tournament director Phil Cello at cellotennis@comcast.net or 853-0915, or Rovira at rafael.rovira@Solano.edu or 246-0990, or search for “Chris Cammisa Tennis and Education Foundation” on Facebook.