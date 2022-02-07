In Memoriam: Napa Valley Tennis Association raising funds in Yarborough's honor

Editor’s note: Meri Yarborough writes about her late husband, Eric Yarborough, who was vice president of the Napa Valley Tennis Association in 1976-77 when the late Howard Jamison was its president. Eric Yarborough passed away on Sept. 1, 2021. Howard Yarborough passed away in 2017. The two men founded the NVTA’s sanctioned 4th of July tournament and were instrumental in establishing the first public tennis courts in Napa.

Eric was the sunshine of many a person’s life. His quick wit and sense of humor are well-remembered and already missed. Often he was called “A Renaissance Man.”

Many good friends have commented, “I wish I had had only one more conversation or visit with him.”

He was a deep, an “old soul,” always mastering every new interest or “new project” that he undertook. He embraced the moments, adding to his memories and accomplishments.

Recently when I asked a very close friend of Eric’s to send me a text with three adjectives describing Eric, he replied “Generous, inclusive, humorous, witty, worldly-wise. Sorry! Three words is tough to describe a man who was larger than life.”

Eric loved to play tennis. After each tennis lesson, he would practice whatever he had learned, never having to repeat that lesson. He was best known for his “kicker” serve. It was truly dynamic. Very difficult to return.

Given the “gift” of 16 extra years from “a borrowed kidney,” as he sometimes called it, Eric made the very most of every moment of time.

He was a true gift to the Napa Valley Tennis Association. In the mid-1970s, NVTA president Howard Jamison and Eric — serving as both vice president and tournament chairman — rolled up their sleeves and, along with many other dedicated volunteers who included Dr. John Fittipoldi, Tom Young, Ira Smith and Bruce Lamoreaux, teamed with then-Vintage High School principal Frank Silva and the Napa Recreation Department’s Gene Piscia to consolidate their added efforts and purposes with NVTA.

It was 1976, and the torch had been lit!

The NVTA, the Napa Joint Unified School District and the rec department joined hands to create a new venue, “a new public tennis center” for all interested tennis players. This new plan consisted of adding eight courts to the existing six for a total of 14.

Eric was also involved at the time in the USTA Linesmen and Umpires Association. He often officiated as a linesman, mostly in San Francisco, Oakland and Pebble Beach, which hosted Virginia Slims, etc.

One evening he came home very excited. Apparently, after a meeting with the group of USTA officials, the person in charge announced that they had an opening for another tournament placement. Almost before they announced when it would be, Eric told me he merely claimed, “We’ll take it!”

Apparently, some places may not have wished to have it, because it was to be over the 4th of July weekend. However, that in itself was a big plus, for it gave the new organizers-to-be an additional day in which to operate — much easier!

Another piece to the puzzle: Eric knew Guy Kay, who played a lot of tennis in those days. Guy was affiliated with Beringer Winery. When asked by Eric if they would be interested in sponsoring this new tournament, Guy answered “Yes!” The Beringer Tournament was the new name of the tournament for quite a few years, beginning in 1976. It grew throughout time to be very popular with many fine players from around the entire Bay Area. It is now referred to as “The Wine Classic.”

In Eric’s memory, you may send a contribution to Napa Valley Tennis Association, P.O. Box 2225, Napa, CA 94558. This donation will help pay for the resurfacing of the tennis courts, and for a 12- by 18-inch brass plaque to be dedicated in Yarborough’s honor at a later date.