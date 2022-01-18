In Memoriam: Shoopman remembered as kind, and one of a kind

Some days the news that hits you like a high and inside fastball.

For the Napa Valley, especially the northern part, this past weekend was one of those days as news broke on social media that Calistoga native Mike Shoopman passed away Friday morning at the age of 70.

The Facebook group titled Calistoga High Alumni Group released the news of Shoopman’s passing. The news was also distributed in a mass email that included many with whom Shoopman developed associations throughout the years.

As of this writing, there are no details of any memorial service and/or celebration of life. But the news of Shoopman’s passing took aback many who knew him throughout the years.

Shoopman, also known as “Shoop” or “Shoopie,” is predeceased by his mother, Gladys Hopkins, along with brothers Robert, Richard, and Gary. Shoopman is survived by his wife, Jennifer White, daughter Kim Zink of Calistoga, stepson Francis, brother Mark Shoopman of Kentucky, and grandchildren Ian, D.J., Phillip and Emily.

Shoop was born in Oklahoma City and his family moved to Calistoga in 1953 when he was 2. Shoop graduated from Calistoga High in 1970 and was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and golf.

He was known as a friendly and popular fellow along with, at times, being slightly eccentric. He was never short on stories and when Shoop told them, you were still longing for more because they were so damn great.

Shoop was Calistoga High Student Body President as a senior and after graduation attended Santa Rosa Junior College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves as a medic from 1973-1979. He also operated a smoke shop on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga until retiring. Shoop had such an affinity for great cigars, you would have thought he was friends with Red Auerbach.

He was active on many fronts. He helped civic groups, was a school booster, officiated sports events and played golf, to name a few. His passing hit much of the community hard, particularly those who knew him through officiating.

“Shoop will be missed. He was one of the best,” said Allen Rossi, who had two stints as baseball head coach at Justin-Siena (1999-2006; 2011-2015).

Steve Meyer spent four decades at Justin in a variety of roles: baseball coach, football coach, and Dean of Students, to name a few, while also officiating sports offered his thoughts.

“We all know how much Mike put into the officiating world and for how long,” said Meyer, who also served as the Napa Valley Umpires Association Director. “We also know that he struggled with some issues, so hopefully he has found some peace. For those of us who had the opportunity to work with him through the years will cherish those memories.”

I’m not going to use this space to expound upon any issues Shoop may have endured because I believe in leaving people’s private life exactly that — private. The Shoop I knew was a friendly and caring man — quite humorous, as well. When I saw Shoop, I was often on the run covering events but I loved any and all interaction with him. Even if I was not in a good mood, seeing Shoop could bring me into levity.

Shoop officiated Optimist Youth Basketball as well as the St. John’s Lutheran, St. Apollinaris and Dan Clark eighth-grade basketball tournaments. He also officiated high school volleyball, Carpy Gang football and local adult basketball and softball recreation leagues.

“He loved working and hanging out at Cleve Borman Field at the Veteran's Home and interacting with all the fans,” Meyer added. “He was a master storyteller and was never at a loss for words. He will be missed by so many.”

Meyer is so on point that it’s indescribable.

Todd Pridy, who graduated from Napa High in 1989, is one of the best baseball players in the history of Napa Valley — I say that very confidently — and served as Napa High’s baseball head coach from 2002-2018, had ample appreciation for Shoop.

“Shoop was a summertime staple,” Pridy said. “He was always friendly and genuine. He will be missed.”

Bob Yanover also officiated numerous sports events and knew Shoop amply well in that capacity.

“Mike was one of a kind,” Yanover said. “He loved sports. He loved officiating and he thoroughly enjoyed working with the kids. He was also a lot of fun to work with. He will be missed.”

Billy Smith, who is Vintage High’s baseball head coach, got to know Shoop well during his years as an assistant under former Crushers head coach Rich Anderson and throughout his years managing American Legion baseball.

“Shoop umpired a lot of games and was very good to the kids,” Smith said. “Shoop was one of a kind. He will be missed by the baseball community.”

There is no clearly defined time that I met Shoop, but my first recollection was in January 2004. I had just taken over the Upvalley beat for the St. Helena Star and Weekly Calistogan, which was my primary assignment for two stints (2004-2010; 2012-2014) with a stretch as the American Canyon Eagle sports reporter in between.

So I see this taller middle-aged fellow in a referee outfit as I was covering a Calistoga at Pacific Union Prep basketball game in Angwin. I’m all of 10 feet from him and Shoop proceeds to nod his head at me and say, “Hey Vince how are you?” So after looking sheepishly at him, not having recalled how he knows me, I replied with, “Good. and you?” He replied, “I met you a few years back, you are a really good writer.”

So I thanked him and once I became entrenched on that beat, I got to know Shoop. I would see him officiating games, working at a local golf course in Yountville, as a spectator at a game, or just around town.

Shoop had a bombastic and distinctive voice. He had the kind of voice that, if I were sightless, I’d say, “That’s Shoop all right.” While I was not friends with Shoop as far as doing things socially, when I saw him or talked to him, I considered him one.

Though Shoop wore many hats, I knew him mostly as a referee or umpire.

The sports section in the Star and Calistogan had a “Time Out With …” feature that was a one-on-one interview. During the school year, it headlined high school seniors. During the summer, it would be about anyone I could find who had a connection to local sports. So I reached out to Shoop in July 2005 and he agreed to do it.

Oh my goodness. His storytelling was off the charts. I joined him for a ride on a golf cart that picked up balls from the driving range. Fortunately, the cart had a cage or we would have been pelted with driving range golf balls. We then interviewed over a couple of drinks of the barley and hops variety.

Shoop officiated city league basketball games when he was in high school. He later formed a slow pitch softball league in Calistoga and also played in St. Helena and Napa. As for why he got into officiating, he said, “I didn’t like the umpires. We put on tournaments to make money to go to tournaments. We had to umpire ourselves. Either you liked it or you didn’t. I always liked umpiring.”

Going into officiating because you don’t like umpires? I’ve never heard of that, but score one for Shoop — he put his money where his mouth was.

Through his friend and colleague, Paul Gillies, Shoop began officiating basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball and noticeably had more fun working with kids.

The most compelling thing he said when I interviewed him about officiating was that “75% of the time there are givens, but the other 25% of the time, you have to make a decision that only 50% are going to be happy about.”

Shoop gave me all kinds of insights that day into officiating. If you did not see eye-to-eye with Shoop, he gave you your space but usually made it clear not to overstay your welcome.

Sometimes conversations with Shoop could take a few off-ramps, but you always knew that he cared about you. The fact that Shoop spent so many years doing a thankless job such as officiating speaks volumes. He was also quite friendly and affable in the process.

Shoop, I’m in no hurry to get where you are going, but I know we will meet again someday.