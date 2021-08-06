In Memorium: Bailey fought hard to the whistle all of his life

Ron Fisher, who will be inducted into the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame in March, grew up with Bailey, from elementary school through their first year of college, and in the same neighborhood.

“I can remember the kids in our neighborhood playing a game where a guy grabs the football and tries to run to the other end of the lawn without being tackled. We played it on the front lawns or in the fields at Pueblo Vista Elementary School, and you always wanted to know where Rick was when you had the ball. He hit hard.

“There must have been something special with that neighborhood as three of us are or will be in the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame, all Class of '72.”

That something special had a lot to do with Bailey.

“He was a special athlete and a true friend. I am sure that it helped all of us to compete against each other because you always had to be at your best to compete against those guys,” Fisher said. “If you did not give it your best effort, you were going to get smoked.