In Remembrance: Section football champion Kevin Montoya 'loved his Vintage family'

Montoya was “laser-focused” each and every day, playing with a drive and a passion for the game and his assignments, said Mark Massari, a star linebacker for the Crushers who went on to play for Sacramento State for four years.

“Kevin fought tough out there,” said Massari, a 1987 VHS graduate. “I thought Kevin epitomized kind of that whole team – a bunch of unselfish, hard-working people. Kevin had a good motor and got the most out of his talent. I really believe Kevin was a strong piece of that ’86 team. That was a special time for Vintage.

“I thought Kevin touched a lot of lives in high school, reached out to a lot of different people. I know he loved his Vintage family. I know he loved being from Napa. I have some fond memories of Kevin and those times.”

Montoya was twice named to the All-Napa County team for Vintage. He was also named to the All-Monticello Empire League team and played in the East-West Charity All-Star Classic, a mid-summer game that no longer exists.

