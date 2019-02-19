There is so much that Jenny Kadavy likes about the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon.
She likes the course, which is a point-to-point route and is considered fast because it is flat.
She likes the area’s beautiful scenery.
She likes the organization of the event and the time of year that it’s held.
“I know that you win some wine – so that’s a good incentive as well,” Kadavy said on Sunday in a telephone interview. “I’ve come out to watch some from friends run it in the past. It’s just always been a really well conducted event.”
Kadavy, a resident of Clayton in Contra Costa County, was the women’s champion and the seventh overall finisher of the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon in 2014.
It was Kadavy’s first win in a marathon race, a distance of 26.2 miles. She achieved a personal record, finishing the race from Calistoga to Napa in a time of 2 hours, 40 minutes, 47 seconds. She also qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
Kadavy will be returning to Napa, but not to run the marathon. She is an elite-level entrant and is in the field for the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Half Marathon, a first-year race, on Sunday, March 3. The 13.1-mile race starts at 7 a.m. on the Silverado Trail in St. Helena, near Conn Creek Winery, and follows the same course that the full marathon uses to reach the finish-line area at Vintage High School on Trower Avenue.
The new half-marathon race was announced by event officials last year. It’s a new option for runners on race day.
The same finish-line chute, located in the front parking lot of Vintage, will be used for the other two races, the 26.2-mile marathon and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa 5K (3.1 miles).
The top placers will not leave Napa empty handed.
Men’s and women’s marathon and half-marathon champions each receive a double magnum of wine from Conn Creek. They also get a wine collective, a case of wine that is from different wineries in the Napa Valley.
Men’s and women’s marathon and half-marathon champions in the masters division each get a magnum of wine.
“I just thought it would be fun to try out,” Kadavy, 36, said about the half marathon. “I know the course well. I just thought it would be a fun experience. It’s always a great race that they put on.”
“I always like to jump in these half marathons, if they’re close by. I would regret if I didn’t. I’m just looking forward to it. It should be a fun day.”
Kadavy’s personal record time of 1:16:03 at the half-marathon distance was run at the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Half Marathon in 2014 where she was the first female finisher.
She ran 1:17:52 at this year’s Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Half Marathon on Feb. 3. She was the second woman in the race.
Kadavy, a member of the Hoka One One Aggies Club Olympic Development running team since 2009, has a couple of goals going into Napa – to run a time of 1:17:30 and to also win the race.
“To be honest, I probably won’t run my fastest. But I am hoping to win,” she said. “I don’t really have a real big strategy plan. I’m just going to try to go out at maybe a 5:50 pace and see how it goes from there.
“I think it’s more just being consistent. I think it’s just best to start out maybe a little bit more conservative. It’s not too hilly. So it’s not really like you have too much strategy.
“I think that I’ve been doing a decent amount of training, where I’ve done some good long runs and some good workouts. I feel pretty good about it.”
Kadavy said she is hoping to qualify for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the marathon by the end of the year in Atlanta.
One of Kadavy’s best years of distance racing was in 2014, as she not only won the NVM and qualified for the Olympic Trials, she also ran 2:41:49 at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota.
Kadavy, who ran at Notre Dame High School in Belmont and at UC Davis, pulled away from the women’s field at the 8-mile mark and went unchallenged the rest of the way at the NVM.
“Everything aligned very well in my training,” she said. “It was just a great year of running. Very rewarding. I was fortunate enough to have the time to train.”
She finished 83rd in the Olympic Trials in Los Angeles in 2:52:25.
“It was a rough day for me. I was so happy I finished,” Kadavy said.
Kadavy was a double-major at UC Davis, earning degrees in communications and English. She is an English teacher at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord.