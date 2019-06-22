The long drive up to their home on Mount Veeder after a game or practice gave Justin Aaron, a two-sport athlete who was inducted into the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001, and his dad, Jerry Aaron, a lot to talk about.
They talked about soccer and baseball, the sports that Justin played. They talked about life. They talked about a lot of things.
It was those conversations that Justin Aaron will always remember, that he will forever treasure and cherish.
“It would always go from baseball or soccer into life,” Justin Aaron said earlier this month. “I just always remember him saying, ‘Life is so simple. You find the right person in life. You find something you love to do and you’re going to have a good life.’
“That to me, is what I took. He made life simple. Somehow, he really simplified it, when it gets very complex.”
Jerry Aaron’s life was about never taking a day off. It was about always giving everything he had to family, friends, community, supporting local sports, taking a seat at Napa Memorial Stadium or Cleve Borman Field in Yountville and watching the action unfold with a keen eye for the game.
He worked as a plumber and built four homes on Lokoya Road on Mount Veeder. He never called in sick. He never missed a day of work. He ran baseball practices after work. He coached his baseball teams after work.
“He definitely knew the game, both football and baseball, and enjoyed sports. That was his joy,” said Jason Aaron, another of Jerry Aaron’s sons.
“Whether or not his grandkids were in it, whether it was a practice or a championship game, it didn’t matter to him. He was going to be there and talk to anyone around him about the game and the strategy and the coaches and the umpires. He just loved to talk baseball.”
Jerry Aaron, who helped form the Napa Yankees’ youth baseball team in the late 1980s and served as the organization’s president, passed away May 20, at his home on Mount Veeder. He was 78.
Jerry Aaron and Tony Costa started the Yankees, a summer team that traveled across the country and won gold and bronze medals in AAU/USA Junior Olympic national tournaments, bringing recognition and honor to the Napa Valley. The team existed for only three years, from 1987-1989, and the player’s uniforms had pinstripes.
“That team had magic,” said Costa, the Yankees’ manager and a retired engineer. “All the kids liked one another. They all cheered for one another. I think it had to do with that particular group of kids.
“They all came up together. They played Little League together. They were friends. They loved us and we loved them. We just knew they were good.”
The Napa Yankees, who were also associated with American Legion Post 113 of Napa, consisted of Jason Aaron, Todd Pridy, Dennis Ah-Mau, Matt Franco, Jarod Sproule, Troy Solomon, Charles Hammond, Tim Simmons, Troy Mott, Rob Sordi, Toby Orr, Joe Caruso, Eli Ira, Roger Brooks, Van Smith, Jason Briggs and Paul Perkins.
“Whenever you looked into Jerry’s eyes, they were laser beam-focused, and he always instilled the confidence and coaching about how to be successful,” said Solomon.
Jim Lyons, Andy Dowdle and Todd Maday served as assistant coaches.
The Yankees won the national title, beating Elmhurst, Illinois, 7-0 in the gold-medal game in August of 1987 at the Junior Olympic tournament for 16-year-olds at MacArthur Stadium in Syracuse, New York. Caruso was named as the tournament's Most Valuable Player after pitching a four-hit shutout, walking two batters and striking out nine in the championship game. Caruso, Franco and Pridy were named to the All-Tournament team as Napa went 4-1 in the event.
Prior to the tournament, the Yankees traveled to Cooperstown, New York to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The players had a group photo taken at Doubleday Field, a baseball stadium in Cooperstown that was named for Abner Doubleday.
Napa won the bronze medal in August 1988 at the AAU/USA Junior Olympics for players 18 and under, beating Nuckols Baseball of Cincinnati 1-0 at Jayhawk Field in Des Moines, Iowa. Caruso, Pridy and Perkins were named to the All-Tournament team.
Napa was eliminated from the California American Legion Tournament with its 21-12 loss to Woodland Hills West Post 826 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville in 1989.
“We were an extremely loose bunch, played for each other, had amazing team chemistry, and ended up winning the gold medal as a result. This was my dad’s greatest achievement in coaching, and looking back all these years, it still brings chills,” said Jason Aaron, who has a consulting company in the bio-tech industry.
“I’ll always owe my coaches a special thanks for allowing that group of knucklehead ballplayers to become the best of friends, even to this day. I consider myself extremely lucky to have shared those special moments with my dad.”
The birthplace of the Napa Yankees’ organization was the Green Lantern, a former bar just south of Jefferson Street and near Fuller Park. It was there, many, many years ago, when Jerry Aaron and Costa met to talk about forming a team. Costa had coached with Aaron previously on a Babe Ruth League team in town. The idea of creating a Yankees team originated after two Napa Babe Ruth teams each advanced to an all-star tournament in Antioch.
“Jerry and I were talking," Costa recalled, "and said 'What if we could get guys from both of these all-star teams and put them into one all-star team?' Jerry knew baseball, inside and out. He understood all about the game and how things should be played. We melded pretty well together. I’m proud to be his friend.”
Aaron also a star athlete
Jerry Aaron was born in Oklahoma in 1941 and raised and adopted by Bud and Pat Aaron, who moved to Napa when he was 6. He was a flanker back on the Napa High football team and graduated in 1959.
“He was an unbelievable athlete,” Jerry Aaron’s wife, Peggy Aaron, who also graduated from NHS in 1959, said. “He was great. He was tough. He had strong legs and he was fast, really fast. He liked giving it his all. He was dearly loved at school – a very popular guy.”
Jerry Aaron played one year of football at Napa Valley College.
He also played youth baseball. He played on a Napa junior all-star team at Borman Field in 1954. He played American Legion baseball at Borman Field in 1957, '58 and ’59. He also was the announcer and scorekeeper for American Legion games from 1984-86.
Jerry Aaron served four years in the United States Marine Corps and three years in reserves. He was aboard the USS Yorktown, an aircraft carrier, and was a corporal.
He became involved with Babe Ruth baseball, managing the Athlete’s Corner team. He had a successful run in Babe Ruth, just as he did with the Yankees in American Legion.
“What he devoted with his time is immeasurable,” said Peggy Aaron. “He gave it all. We wanted these kids to do well. It was an important time for a lot of the kids here. I think that’s what really came through – just how much he loved them. He was willing to give up everything for them. He knew his game.
“It was a great ride. We just gave it our all.”
Jerry Aaron was also a fan of high school and summer baseball, as he could be seen in the bleachers at games during the spring and summer.
The formation of the Napa Yankees gave the area a second American Legion team.
“We felt like we had a really special group of players when we started. I knew at the time it was special,” said Jason Aaron, a 1989 NHS graduate. “Between (Jerry Aaron) and Tony, they just fostered that relationship on the team, a feeling on the team. Everyone was just so loose. The chemistry was so wonderful. That was an unbelievable experience.”
As team president, Jerry Aaron handled putting the team and season schedule together, keeping track of statistics and handling logistics.
“He just valued and respected youth, and they knew it,” said Justin Aaron, a 1986 NHS graduate who received a baseball scholarship to UC Berkeley after being named First Team All-Monticello Empire League and All-Napa County and Napa High's Most Valuable Player.
“A lot of times, he could be tough on people. But if they had a horrible game, he would be the first one to make sure that a child didn’t go home upset. He just really loved youth. He really responded and interacted with them really well.”
Jerry Aaron also served as president of the Napa High Booster Club.
’He was always there’
Justin Aaron said he doesn’t know how his dad was able to attend all of the practices and games over the years, given his duties at work each day.
“He never missed a game. He was always there,” said Justin Aaron, who teaches English at Napa High. “And a lot times, he was the only parent in the stands. If you needed to know your slugging percentage or your on-base percentage, he would have that, like in a moment’s notice, without any computers either.
“My dad, really, was a perfectionist. He just was so meticulous. His attention to detail was just unbelievable. He knew how to fix everything – anything that broke.”
Napa Yankees players look back on Aaron
Jerry Aaron and Costa had a vision to put together a second, competitive summer baseball team, in 1986, recalled Matt Franco, a 1989 NHS graduate who was inducted into the NHS Hall of Fame in 2004.
“There was such a wealth of baseball talent in the Valley at the time, it only made sense to start the Napa Yankees,” said Franco. “It gave our class of ballplayers an opportunity to continue our baseball development. Those two poured their hearts into that program and gave us the chance of a lifetime to travel the states, play high level baseball, and create lifetime memories at the same time. It was an extremely selfless act from those two men.”
Franco remembers Jerry Aaron always having an historical baseball fact or story to pass along.
“It was important to Jerry that we had an appreciation of the history of baseball and respected the game,” said Franco. “With Jerry, it was never about him. His only purpose was to ensure that we had an opportunity to thrive in a game that he cared deeply about. And he and Tony created that with the Napa Yankees.”
Solomon, a 1989 Vintage High graduate, recalled the emotion of Napa’s win over Elmhurst.
“Another great moment was to get the first big hug from Jerry after we won the game against Elmhurst to clinch the gold medal," said Solomon. "He had tears of joy in his eyes. I will take that memory to my grave.”
Aaron’s family
Jerry Aaron is survived by his wife Peggy Aaron; son Justin Aaron (Darla); grandchildren Austin Aaron and Ali Aaron; daughter Thea Aaron Vadnais (Jack) and granddaughter Caitlin Vadnais; son Jason Aaron (Katie) and grandchildren Jacob Aaron and Ava Aaron; brothers John Mark Perry (Carolyn), Phil Perry, John R. Bowen; and sisters Susan Bradley, Beth Perry Houchin, Carolynne Fisher, Jackie Fisher Causie, and Mailyn Fisher.