YOUNTVILLE — The San Francisco Cardinals defeated the Napa Crushers, 7-3, with a workmanlike performance on Saturday at a sun-splashed Cleve Borman Field in the single-elimination first round of the Joe DiMaggio State Tournament.
The Cardinals, many of whom helped the Lowell High School Cardinals win San Francisco Section titles the last two springs, rode a one-hit, complete-game performance by Cameron Tang to victory.
“This wasn’t the way we wanted to end it,” admitted Napa manager Mike Dozler. “It’s been rough the second half of the year. I and the kids were getting to the point where they wanted to get to their summers and kind of got burned out a little bit. I get that. You get through with the high school season and then you come out here and it’s a lot, for sure.
“We did a decent job today; we didn’t do exactly as I had hoped. If we had had some more hits, we would have done a lot better. Riley Carlos, our starting pitcher, did alright, but he wasn’t getting the calls today. Daniel Jacinto Jr. came in later and shut them down like we knew he would.”
Unfortunately for the Crushers, the game was pretty much out of hand by the time Jacinto was able to stop the bleeding.
Napa jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when a Caleb Loewen sacrifice fly scored Jacinto. But the Cardinals tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first, and then pushed across five runs in the bottom of the second to take over the contest.
The Crushers staged a small comeback in the top of the third, when Sebastian Dennis scored on a wild pitch and Connor Ross was singled in by Loewen.
But that was it for the Napa scoring, and San Francisco added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
It was a disappointing end to the season for Napa’s Sebastian Dennis, who completed four seasons with the Crushers.
“He’s given it all for us,” affirmed Dozler. “We’re going to miss him.”
Dennis said he hopes to make the Sacramento State baseball team as a walk-on next year.
“It’s been incredible to have something over the summer like this,” Dennis said. “It’s a great opportunity to develop your skills and improve your game over the summer.”