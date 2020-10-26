Junior Golf Association of Northern California: Turlock's Van Gaalen, 15, has 76 at Silverado, sweeps awards

Clark Van Gaalen wasn’t about to let a sore right wrist, which he injured about a week ago, stop him from playing at Silverado Resort and Spa.
“I love coming to Silverado,” said Van Gaalen, who is from Turlock in Stanislaus County. “It’s always in great shape. The set-up is always really nice.”
In early July, Van Gaalen won both the boys’ 14-15 age-group division and overall titles at the Johnny Miller “Champ” Junior Championship, a two-day, 36-hole Junior Golf Association of Northern California premier points event at Silverado. He surged right to the top of the leaderboard, shooting a 3-under-par 69 on the South Course and followed that up with a 2-over 74 on the North Course, completing the tournament with a 1-under 143 total.
At the time, it was his sixth age-group win and fourth overall victory of the year.
“It’s just a great place to be and it’s a lot of fun for me,” said Van Gaalen, who recently turned 15 and is a freshman at Turlock High School.
Van Gaalen put the finishing touches on one of the best seasons by a player in JGANC history, as he shot a 4-over 76 on the North Course and tied for third place in the boys 14-18 division of the Tournament of Champions at Silverado on Sunday.
He made it a clean sweep of the awards. Van Gaalen, who plays out of Turlock Golf & Country Club, was named as Boys Player of the Year and was honored as points champion and also received the award for low stroke average.
“He’s a really strong player and has got a great future ahead of him,” said Shane Balfour, the JGANC’s Executive Director. “He has had a phenomenal year. Hits it a ton. We’re very proud of him.”
Ellie Bushnell, a sophomore at Granite Bay High in Placer County, was named as the Girls Player of the Year.
“Ellie has had a very good year,” said Balfour.
Bushnell and Adora Liu of Fremont tied for low medalist honors in the girls 14-18 division on Sunday with 2-under 70s.
“I try my best and I just do what I can,” said Bushnell. “I try to balance school and golf and family and friends. I think I do a pretty good job with that, so I’m pretty happy with how everything has been so far.”
There were 49 players in the Tournament of Champions, an invitation-only event. The JGANC, a nonprofit organization that is headquartered in San Ramon, puts on junior tournaments for boys and girls, ages 7 to 18, at public, semi-private and private courses during the year.
“It’s a great place to end it,” Bushnell said of Silverado, the home of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open. “It’s beautiful out here. The course is looking great.”
It was sunny, with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s, with breezy conditions later in the day. There was an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The course was set up at 6,800 yards for the boys and 5,750 yards for the girls.
The boys played in the 14-18 age group. The girls played in the 14-18 age group.
“The ball will be staying and receiving pretty good on the green,” said Balfour. “With the wind now kicking up and swirling, I really feel like anything around par will be a phenomenal round. It’s going to obviously be a very stern test.”
Van Gaalen said he was less than 100 percent due to a sprained wrist, but rallied by using his short game around the greens.
“I wasn’t hitting it the greatest because I sprained my wrist last week,” he said. “But I just kept getting up and down all day. Toward the very end, like the last five five holes, I was able to start swinging a little harder, because it just kept working it out. It’s just super tight.”
He birdied the par-5 ninth hole, chipping from 25 yards away to four inches. He birdied the par-5 16th hole as he hit a 6-iron punch shot from the left rough to four feet and made the putt.
Van Gaalen said he only started hitting shots again on Friday due to the injury.
“I just keep on going out there and just doing my best,” he said. “It’s just been a blast. You’ve got to have fun and enjoy it. I’ve started gaining a lot more distance.”
For the year, Van Gaalen won nine overall and 10 age-group titles on the JGANC circuit.
“My goals are obviously to win, but to have fun,” said Van Gaalen. “Let’s try not to get mad at myself. It’s just a game out there.”
One of Van Gaalen’s top wins of the year came in July at the World Teen Championship, a U.S. Kids Golf Foundation event, played at Pinehurst No. 8. He won the boys’ 14 age-group title, with rounds of 72, 72 and 68 for a 4-under 212 total at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Bushnell, who plays out of Granite Bay Country Club, had birdies on Nos. 12, 16 and 18. She said it was a “bumpy” start to her round, but she remained positive about it.
“I just kept with it and started doing better,” said Bushnell.
Her birdie putt on No. 12 was from 12 feet. She made birdie on No. 16 with a putt from five feet. She had a tap-in putt for birdie on No. 18.
“Nothing special. Really just consistent,” said Bushnell, who won five overall titles during the year.
Her short game was a key to her round.
“That really played a big role in it,” said Bushnell. “Usually my driver is the strength to my game, but it hasn’t been for the last week. I’m going to have to take some time to get the hang of that again. My putting also hasn’t really been up to par. It hasn’t been what I wanted.”
William Walsh of San Mateo was the medalist in the boys division with an even-par 72.
Walsh was followed by William Bensch of Stockton at 74, Van Gaalen and Jake Bettencourt of Clovis with 76s, and Armanjot Bajwa of Brentwood and Keshav Mungali of Belmont with 77s.
In the girls division, Liu and Bushnell were followed by Kiana Briggs of Novato with a 72, Hannah Harrison of Granite Bay with a 73, and Sophie Thai of Los Altos at 74.
American Canyon’s Robinson in field
Katie Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High who plays out of Silverado, shot 81 and tied for 18th. She had a win and six Top-10 finishes going into the event.
“It was definitely really special to be able to play the Tournament of Champions out here on my home course,” said Robinson.
She is planning to sign a national letter-of-intent with Alabama State University and play her collegiate golf for the Hornets. She will receive an athletic scholarship. Alabama State, in Montgomery, is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
“I’m definitely really honored, especially just with all the help and the support that I get from my friends and family out here and the ladies out here” with the Silverado Resort Women’s Golf Association.
Robinson is also looking forward to playing her final season of golf for American Canyon High next spring.
Presentation of awards
An awards ceremony concluded the event.
* Boys Player of the Year: Clark Van Gaalen.
* Girls Player of the Year: Ellie Bushnell.
* Boys points champion: Clark Van Gaalen.
* Girls points champion: Janna Andaya.
* Boys low stroke average: Clark Van Gaalen.
* Girls low stroke average: Adora Liu.
* Sportsmanship awards: Adam Cartozian-Williams, Keira Howard.
* President’s Award: Mary Hui.
Presentation of scholarships
* Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation Scholarships: Skyler May, Yewon Jang, Kate Lim, Janea Caparros, Annika Cruz.
* Jacqueline Clampett-Jones: William Bensch.
* Sally Tomlinson Scholarships: Elyse Argarin, Borina Sutikto.
* Eric Leeworthy Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Lu.
* Valley Lexus Scholarships: Rachel Shaw, Kaylyn Noh.
* Lexus Pursuit of Potential Scholarships: Ian Bjork, Samantha Lin, Samira Pal.
* Wing Stop Restaurants Scholarships: Kristina Oh, James McNally.
* Bryson DeChambeau Scholarships: Adam Cartozian-Williams, Madison Wu.
* Len Ross Memorial Scholarship: Jake Bettencourt.
* All Stars Helping Kids Scholarships: Jackson Rockmael, Amber Blair.
Six remaining events
There are six events remaining on the JGANC’s 2020 schedule. Coming up:
* Wildhorse Golf Club Junior, Nov. 9-10, in Davis.
* Rancho Murieta Junior Championship, Nov. 16-17, Rancho Murieta Country Club.
* JGANC Terry Sullivan All Stars, Nov. 22, San Ramon Golf Club.
* Ruby Hill Junior Championship, Nov. 23, Ruby Hill Golf Club, Pleasanton.
* Winter Classic, Dec. 7-8, The Golf Club at Moffett Field, Sunnyvale.
* East Bay Junior Golf, Dec. 21-22, Corica Park, Alameda.
Watch Now: Five ways you can be struck by lightning.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!