Junior Golf Association of Northern California: Turlock's Van Gaalen, 15, has 76 at Silverado, sweeps awards

“The ball will be staying and receiving pretty good on the green,” said Balfour. “With the wind now kicking up and swirling, I really feel like anything around par will be a phenomenal round. It’s going to obviously be a very stern test.”

Van Gaalen said he was less than 100 percent due to a sprained wrist, but rallied by using his short game around the greens.

“I wasn’t hitting it the greatest because I sprained my wrist last week,” he said. “But I just kept getting up and down all day. Toward the very end, like the last five five holes, I was able to start swinging a little harder, because it just kept working it out. It’s just super tight.”

He birdied the par-5 ninth hole, chipping from 25 yards away to four inches. He birdied the par-5 16th hole as he hit a 6-iron punch shot from the left rough to four feet and made the putt.

Van Gaalen said he only started hitting shots again on Friday due to the injury.

“I just keep on going out there and just doing my best,” he said. “It’s just been a blast. You’ve got to have fun and enjoy it. I’ve started gaining a lot more distance.”