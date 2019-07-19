AMERICAN CANYON – The practice green at Chardonnay Golf Club was filled with junior players, boys and girls ages 7 to 15, for several hours on Thursday. There was activity at the driving range area as well.
It was a big day for golf – a local qualifying for the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt. It’s the first step that the young players take in their pursuit to try and get to the Augusta National Golf Club for the National Finals next year.
There were 130 youths registered for the local Drive, Chip and Putt, a free nationwide junior golf development initiative and competition that was founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, U.S. Golf Association and the PGA of America. At the check-in table, the juniors received a complimentary divot repair tool and three ball markers.
Station areas at Chardonnay, a semi-private golf facility, were set up for driving, chipping and putting, as the juniors got to hit drivers, short irons and also putt in a system that is based on points. The local qualifying at Chardonnay – which has hosted U.S. Open local qualifiers, PGA Tour qualifying events, and U.S. Amateur qualifying in past years, along with the Northern California Open and the Stocker Cup, a prestigious amateur event – began at 9 a.m. and went until 3 p.m.
It’s one of several local qualifiers that have been held in Northern California since last month. The others have been at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach, First Tee of the TriValley at the Pleasanton Golf Center, Butte Creek Country Club in Chico, El Macero Country Club, Marin Country Club in Novato, and Shoreline Golf Links in Mountain View.
Drive, Chip and Putt aims to help younger generations begin their lifelong connection with golf by providing a fun, interactive platform for participants of all skill levels, according to drivechipandputt.com.
Local qualifying will be held at 313 sites around the country, starting on May 4 at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, and continuing through May, June, July and August. Online registration began on March 5.
The top placers advance to sub-regional and regional qualifiers later in the year.
Participants play in separate divisions in four age categories – 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15.
“We're just one spot on the map. And this is going on all over the country right now. So it’s very, very exciting,” said Len Dumas, Executive Director of the Northern California Section of the PGA of America, who was on hand for the local qualifier. “This is about the game. It’s not about any one organization. And when we put the powerhouse of Augusta National and the United States Golf Association and the PGA of America together, that pretty much covers everything, because of the local, the regional golf associations, such as the Northern California Golf Association. There’s a lot of logic to those organizations being together to do this.
“We can’t thank Augusta National enough for providing an international stage.”
The top three placers in each age division advance to a sub-regional, at one of 61 host sites in more than 30 states. Youths can choose between Aug. 8 at San Jose State’s Spartan Golf Complex or Aug. 13 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.
The top two finishers per division at each sub-regional move on to the regional qualifying, Sept. 8 at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington.
There are 10 host sites in 10 regions for the regionals. From there, only the first-place finishers in each division advance to Augusta National on April 5, prior to the 2020 Masters. The top 80 juniors – 40 boys and 40 girls – receive an invitation to the National Finals. The National Finals are televised by Golf Channel.
“The big prize is to get your way to Augusta next April, which is pretty cool,” said Dumas.
The juniors receive points based on each skill, with the player accumulating the most points earning overall champion honors.
Medha Kotti of Folsom, Emery Pugh of San Ramon, Sparrow Pierzina of Laytonville, Nakul Shrivastava of San Ramon, Darla May Dela Torre of Fairfield, Kumasi Gautam of San Ramon, Saavni Kotti of Folsom and Brandon Torres of American Canyon were the overall winners of their respective age groups on Thursday.
Also advancing was Samuel Gomez of Napa.
Each participant is allowed three shots per skill, with a maximum of 75 points per skill.
Driving is held on a 40-yard wide fairway, and all shots must finish in the fairway grid to score points. Points are rewarded based on driving distance. The driving grid is 300 yards long.
Each participant attempts three shots in the chipping competition from 10 to 15 yards at the scoring hole.
Each participant attempts one putt (three total) from each distance (six feet, 15 feet, 30 feet).
Scoring is based on a 25-point per-shot basis.
Drive, Chip and Putt is “aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf,” according to drivechipandputt.com.
“By tapping the creative and competitive spirit of girls and boys ages 7-15, Drive, Chip and Putt provides aspiring junior golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifiers around the country.
“Drive, Chip and Putt is a free youth golf development initiative that is aiming to help younger generations begin their lifelong connection with golf, by providing a fun, interactive platform for participants of all skill levels.”
Just in Northern California alone, it’s expected that over 1,400 youths will participate in Drive, Chip and Putt, said Dumas.
“It’s just tremendous to have them together to do this. Some have done it for a couple years. For some, it’s their first time,” said Dumas. “It’s an amazing event, introducing a lot of kids at the same time to golf. Many are already accomplished players too, who are part of the junior tours. So we’re introducing some, but also keeping some in the game at the same time.
“The skill level just keeps getting younger and younger. You see some in the younger age groups, from 7-9, they’re already hitting it and flying those drives 120, 130 and 140 yards. That’s a big deal.”
The top finishers (first through third) in each age group:
Girls 7-9
1. Medha Kotti, Folsom; 2. Olivia Lee, Suisun; 3. Sawyer Fogel, Lafayette.
Boys 7-9
1. Emery Pugh, San Ramon; 2. Cole Limpus, Clayton; 3. Krish Veluthakkal, Walnut Creek.
Girls 10-11
1. Sparrow Pierzina, Laytonville; 2. Gia Ahlowalia, San Ramon; 3. Pepper Chai, Alameda.
Boys 10-11
1. Nakul Shrivastava, San Ramon; 2. Micah Lenton, Hercules; 3. Barron Beinke, Danville.
Girls 12-13
1. Darla May Dela Torre, Fairfield; 2. Erica Villegas, Fairfield; 3. Katherine Keith, Alamo.
Boys 12-13
1. Kumasi Gautam, San Ramon; 2. Jaden Dumdumaya, Fairfield; 3. Aiden Tiet, Alamo.
Girls 14-15
1. Saavni Kotti, Folsom; 2. Amelia Garibaldi, Stockton; 3. Penny Chai, Alameda.
Boys 14-15
1. Brandon Torres, American Canyon; 2. Colin Keith, Alamo; 3. Samuel Gomez, Napa.
For more information, go to drivechipandputt.com.