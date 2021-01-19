Junior Golf: Fremont pair sweeps titles in Future Champions NorCal Opener at Silverado

Fremont residents Matthew Almajano and Annabelle Chen won titles in the college prep division at the Future Champions Golf National Tour NorCal Opener, held Sunday and Monday at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
The two-day, 36-hole event drew a field of 101 players ages 11 to 18. They played in six age divisions.
Almajano, a freshman at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, won the Boys College Prep division. He shot 7-over-par 151, with rounds of 72 on the South Course on Sunday and 79 in very windy conditions — with gusts of up to 30 mph — on the North Course on Monday.
Chen, a sophomore at Valley Christian High in San Jose, won the Girls College Prep division. She had rounds of 80 on the South Course and 75 on the North Course for an 11-over 155 total.
Awards were presented to the top-3 finishers in each division during a brief ceremony near the practice putting green.
It’s the second straight year that the Future Champions Golf Tour, open to boys and girls ages 11 to 18, has put on a junior event at Silverado. By winning, Almajano and Chen each qualify to play in the Future Champions Golf World Championships scheduled July 19-20 in Temecula.
“This is a great venue,” said Greg Dumlao, the tournament director. “To host the (PGA Tour’s) Safeway Open, I think that’s what got everybody excited about coming out.”
It was unseasonably warm, with temperatures in the mid-70s, but the windy conditions made it much tougher for scoring. The winds were out of the north.
“We saw some kids struggle, and so we’re assuming that scores are going to be a little bit higher,” said Dumlao. “The wind was pretty strong. They are two different types of courses. It’s a good challenge, so you have to be able to have bring your ‘A’ game.”
The South Course was set up as a par-72, 6,612-yard layout.
The North Course, which has hosted PGA Tour events, the Safeway Open and Frys.com Open over the last seven years, was set up as a par-72, 6,793-yard layout.
“These two courses are very nice,” said Almajano. “The greens are amazing — nice and smooth, a little quick and fast. I just enjoyed coming out here and playing.”
“The courses here are super pretty and they’re also pretty difficult,” said Chen. “So being able to play well here is pretty big to me. I’m really happy that I got to play on these beautiful courses.”
Almajano finished one shot in front of runner-up Curtis DaSilva of Monterey, who shot 72-80 — 152, and was two in front of Cole Rueck of Corvallis, Oregon, who shot 70-83 — 153. Rueck was the first-round leader.
“I have just been working so hard, just trying to get as much golf in as I can play and as many tournaments that I can get into,” said Almajano, who plays out of Shoreline Golf Links in Mountain View.
“This one just means a lot, because I just want this year to be a new year, a new me, and just trying to keep working hard and just trying to play my best. I just want to come into every tournament going in with the mindset where I’m going to win and that no one else can beat me if I play my best. That is just going to be my main mindset this whole year.”
Almajano birdied the par-5, 521-yard ninth hole. He had two bogeys and three double bogeys on his card.
Trying to stay as patient as possible in the windy conditions was key, said Almajano.
“Just keep focusing on my game. And if I do something good, that’s on me,” he said.
Tying for fourth were Ryan Firpo of Davis (76-78 — 154) and Eli Huntington of Camas, Washington (72-82 – 154).
Tying for sixth were Sam Renner of Bend, Oregon (76-79 —155) and Wyatt McGovern of Hillsborough (75-80 — 155).
McGovern, a senior at Burlingame High, will play college golf at Columbia University, an Ivy League school that is located in New York City.
Aditya Das of Dublin was eighth (73-83 — 156).
Tying for ninth were three players: Drew Woolworth of Lake Oswego, Oregon (74-83 – 157), Jaden Dumdumaya of Fairfield (75-82 — 157), and Miles Eastman of Portland, Oregon (74-83 — 157).
Chen, who plays out of Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton, took the approach of focusing just on the hole she was playing and not trying to get ahead of herself in the windy weather.
“My short game was pretty good today. The greens on this course are pretty tricky. There are a lot of subtle breaks and it’s really easy to three-putt,” said Chen, whose instructor is Eric Stone at the Chuck Corica Golf Complex in Alameda.
Chen made par-saving putts from six feet on Nos. 15 and 16, and two-putted from 30 feet to save par on No. 3.
Amelia Rae Greenlee of Roseville was second (74-83 —157). Greenlee was the first-round leader.
Kara Lee of San Ramon was third (81-78 — 159).
Abigail Leighton of Santa Rosa (78-82 — 160) and Sofia Fuenmayor of Beaverton, Oregon (75-85 — 160) tied for fourth.
Tess Fernandez of Rocklin was sixth (79-83 — 162).
Allison Yang of Santa Clara (85-78 — 163) and Grace Smith of Sacramento (80-83 – 163) tied for seventh.
Erica Villegas of Fairfield (79-86 — 165) and Keira Howard of Pleasanton (79-86 – 165) tied for ninth.
American Canyon’s Robinson in field
Katie Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High School, tied for 11th in the Girls College Prep division. Robinson had rounds of 77 and 91 for a 168 total.
The windy weather made for difficult conditions, said Robinson, who will attend Alabama State University and play on the women’s golf team.
“It was definitely really rough. I’ve played in some windy conditions out here, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this windy. It’s really hard to try and figure out when to play it low and how to make sure you have got the right distance,” said Robinson, a three-time league most valuable player.
As a junior for American Canyon, she tied for fifth place at the CIF North Coast Section Division II Girls Golf Championship/Individual Qualifier at Beau Pre Golf Club in McKinleyville. She tied for fourth at the NCS Division I Championship at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch.
Division winners
* Trenton Stuart of Lake Havasu City, Arizona won the boys 13-14 division, shooting 76-76 — 152.
* Emma Wang of Palo Alto won the girls 12-and-under division, shooting 76-77 — 153.
* Maxton Vidano of Atherton and Landon Abalateo of Fair Oaks tied for first place in the boys 11-12 division. Vidano shot 73-80 — 153 and Abalateo shot 78-75 — 153.
* Ashlyn Johnson of San Mateo and Sarah Lim of Saratoga tied for first place in the girls 13-14 division. Johnson shot 91-87 — 178 and Lim shot 85-93 — 178.
About Future Champions Golf
Founded by Chris Smeal in 2003 and with tournament headquarters and a golf academy at Stadium Golf Center in San Diego, Future Champions Golf is, according to its website at bluegolf.com, “A proven leader in the development of junior golfers into college level athletes. The Future Champions Golf program has quickly become one of the most premier junior golf programs worldwide.”
Future Champions Golf, in addition, has taken on more of the West Coast by expanding into the Pacific Northwest. Ten percent of the field for the Napa event was made up of players from out of state.
“We’ve actually become the largest junior tour on the West Coast,” said Dumlao. “We are becoming more popular. You are really seeing the best of the best as far as junior golf out here and on the west coast. Our main focus is developing those players and making sure that, hopefully, they get to the college that they want to get into, and giving them the exposure. We try everything we can.”
Upcoming Future Champions Golf events
There are five Future Champions Golf events scheduled for Northern California in the next few months.
* National Tour NorCal Livermore, Las Positas Golf Course, Feb. 13-14.
* National Tour NorCal Franklin, Franklin Canyon Golf Course, Hercules, Feb. 20-21.
* National Tour NorCal Livermore, Las Positas Golf Course, March 27-28.
* National Tour NorCal Hiddenbrooke, Hiddenbrooke Golf Club, Vallejo, April 24-25.
* National Tour Bay Area Championship, Crystal Springs Golf Course, Burlingame, May 15-16.
