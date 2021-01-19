Junior Golf: Fremont pair sweeps titles in Future Champions NorCal Opener at Silverado

It was unseasonably warm, with temperatures in the mid-70s, but the windy conditions made it much tougher for scoring. The winds were out of the north.

“We saw some kids struggle, and so we’re assuming that scores are going to be a little bit higher,” said Dumlao. “The wind was pretty strong. They are two different types of courses. It’s a good challenge, so you have to be able to have bring your ‘A’ game.”

The South Course was set up as a par-72, 6,612-yard layout.

The North Course, which has hosted PGA Tour events, the Safeway Open and Frys.com Open over the last seven years, was set up as a par-72, 6,793-yard layout.

“These two courses are very nice,” said Almajano. “The greens are amazing — nice and smooth, a little quick and fast. I just enjoyed coming out here and playing.”

“The courses here are super pretty and they’re also pretty difficult,” said Chen. “So being able to play well here is pretty big to me. I’m really happy that I got to play on these beautiful courses.”

Almajano finished one shot in front of runner-up Curtis DaSilva of Monterey, who shot 72-80 — 152, and was two in front of Cole Rueck of Corvallis, Oregon, who shot 70-83 — 153. Rueck was the first-round leader.