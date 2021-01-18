Junior Golf: Griffin, Briggs win Napa Valley Junior Open

“The weather was great. The greens are smooth and the course is amazing.”

Griffin completed the Napa Valley Junior Open — which had a field of 34 players in six age divisions — at 1-over 145 and finished five shots in front of Trevor Moquin, the runner-up from Belmont. Moquin shot 75-75 – 150.

“He’s been working on his ball striking a lot, working on making sure he has his approach shots down with his distance control and also his short game, especially around the greens, and that really helped with the scoring around here,” said Griffin’s father, Ralph Smith. “He didn’t really have a blow-up hole. The back nine today was amazing — it was all pars and birdies.”

Griffin’s birdies on the back nine came on the par-5, 591-yard 10th hole, par-3, 182-yard 14th hole, and the par-3, 162-yard 16th hole.

He hit 9-of-12 fairways and 14-of-18 greens in regulation. He rolled in a birdie putt from 17 feet on No. 16 after hitting 9-iron off the tee. He got up and down from off the green on the par-5, 489-yard 15th hole and made a par-saving putt from 12 feet.

“He’s really learning how to navigate around a golf course,” said Smith. “He had never seen this course before and to come out and shoot the way he did, I’m really proud of him.