Junior Golf: Griffin Smith, Briggs win Napa Valley Junior Open

AMERICAN CANYON — There wasn’t a lot that Ralph Griffin knew about Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards before Saturday.
As one of the players in the field for the Napa Valley Junior Open, a two-day, 36-hole Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event, Griffin’s knowledge of the course was limited to seeing only a couple of photos of the championship layout.
“I had no idea what to expect,” said Griffin Smith, a junior at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento. “Coming in here, I thought it was going to be a shorter kind of golf course. But I was totally wrong, as it’s pretty lengthy, actually.
"I’m just glad how I played.”
Griffin Smith played very well over the weekend, shooting 75 in Saturday’s first round and a 2-under-par 70 in Sunday’s second and final round at the semi-private club in south Napa County. Tied with two other players for the Round 1 lead, he overcame two bogeys early in his round and was outstanding over his final nine holes with three birdies as he posted the low score of the day and won the Boys 16-18 Division of the event.
It’s Griffin Smith’s second title. He shot a 1-under-par 71 and won the championship during a First Tee – Greater Sacramento junior event at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex’s Alister MacKenzie Golf Course in Sacramento last year.
“I just wanted to come in here with a good mindset and try to hit the ball as well as I can,” he said. “Today, I just knew the clubs I wanted to use.
“The weather was great. The greens are smooth and the course is amazing.”
Griffin Smith completed the Napa Valley Junior Open — which had a field of 34 players in six age divisions — at 1-over 145 and finished five shots in front of Trevor Moquin, the runner-up from Belmont. Moquin shot 75-75 – 150.
“He’s been working on his ball striking a lot, working on making sure he has his approach shots down with his distance control and also his short game, especially around the greens, and that really helped with the scoring around here,” said Griffin’s father, Ralph Smith. “He didn’t really have a blow-up hole. The back nine today was amazing — it was all pars and birdies.”
Griffin Smith’s birdies on the back nine came on the par-5, 591-yard 10th hole, par-3, 182-yard 14th hole, and the par-3, 162-yard 16th hole.
He hit 9-of-12 fairways and 14-of-18 greens in regulation. He rolled in a birdie putt from 17 feet on No. 16 after hitting 9-iron off the tee. He got up and down from off the green on the par-5, 489-yard 15th hole and made a par-saving putt from 12 feet.
“He’s really learning how to navigate around a golf course,” said Ralph Smith. “He had never seen this course before and to come out and shoot the way he did, I’m really proud of him.
“He’s just kind of been progressing and getting better and better. It’s to the point now, where he’s competing in junior tournaments and being on the leaderboard, or winning, like he did today. He’s making some real progress, in his ball striking and in his temperament around the golf course, with being able to make the right decisions. It’s starting to show a little bit. Because it’s not just about playing and striking the ball. It’s about making good decisions.
“Coming down the stretch, the back nine, every shot was right on the money. He didn’t really think too much about the score. It was just about making good shots, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Griffin Smith plays out of the Bing Maloney Golf Complex in Sacramento and also plays on his high school team, where he was honored as the most improved player his freshman year. His instructor is Ryan Williams at Empire Ranch Golf Club in Folsom.
The 6-foot-3 Griffin Smith, a resident of Sacramento, was able to adjust to the pace and tempo and speed of the greens, which are very challenging because of the undulations and slope.
“The toughest part was definitely the greens,” said the 16-year-old, who took up the game at William Land Golf Course in Sacramento. “My ball striking and most definitely my driving was the best part of my game.
“I’m ready to bring my game to much more of a different level and really shoot a lot more lower scores. This is definitely one to remember.”
Chardonnay was set up as a par-72, 6,467-yard layout for the boys 14-15 and 16-18 divisions.
It was set up as par-72, 5,689-yard course for the girls 14-18 and boys 11-13 divisions.
For the boys under-10 division, it was set up at 4,866 yards and par-72.
For the girls under-13, it set up at par-72, 5,064 yards.
Unseasonable weather for January – with temperatures in low 70s, sunny with blue skies and a very light breeze – made it seem more like the middle of springtime. The players also got some bounce and roll on their shots.
“Everybody’s playing pretty well. The kids seem to be enjoying themselves on the golf course,” said Brett Ammons, the tournament director, who is from Atlanta. “All in all, everybody’s having a great time. All in all, a great tournament.”
Griffin Smith and Moquin were followed by Arthur Lyons IV of Granite Bay, 77-76 – 153; Dominic Crofut of Cameron Park, 79-76 – 155; Easton Hether of Fairfield, 75-81 – 156; Joseph Keating of Hillsborough, 77-80 – 157; Nicholas Calitri of El Dorado Hills, 80-82 – 162; Dean Lemmon of Glen Ellen, 77-89 – 166; Aung Myat of Daly City, 83-86 – 169; and Christopher Fox of San Carlos, 79-94 – 173.
Griffin Smith was tied for the 18-hole lead with Hether and Moquin.
Awards were presented to the top finishers in a ceremony near the driving range.
Briggs wins girls title
Kiana Briggs, a junior at Novato High, won the girls 14-18 title, shooting rounds of 76 and 79 for an 11-over 155 total.
“I felt a little nervous, but I was confident enough going in I think to kind of hold my own, “ said Briggs, who plays out of Marin Country Club. “I played really well tee to green, but left a few putts out there. Overall, I did enough to get the job done.
“I think I could have gone a little bit lower if I chipped it a little closer to the pin or made a few more putts. But overall, it still is pretty good.”
Briggs, 16, was the Marin County Athletic League Most Valuable Player her freshman year. She transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida last year and is now at Novato. Her instructor is Alex Murray of Mariners Point Golf Center in Foster City.
IMG Academy is a boarding school.
Briggs had the first-round lead.
Audrey Brust of Reno, Nevada was second, 83-74 – 157; Olivia Duan of Cupertino was third, 83-77 – 160; Brooke Barron of San Francisco was fourth, 81-80 – 161; Gabriana Franco of Tracy tied for fifth, 83-86 – 169; and Kristina Oh of San Jose tied for fifth, 80-89 – 169.
Division winners
Colt Maloney of Napa won the boys 11-13 title, shooting 89-83 – 172. Jack Keller of Napa finished second, 87-95 – 182.
Alexander Lemmon of Glen Ellen won the boys 14-15 title, 75-74 – 149.
Ryder Lin of Daly City shot 82-85 – 167 to win the boys under-10 title.
Lexi Lowe of San Jose shot 81-90 – 171 to win the girls under-13 title.
Additional HJGT events
There are four more HJGT events in Northern California scheduled for this year:
* Northern California Winter Junior Open, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Fairfield, Feb. 6-7.
* Sacramento Junior Open, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex-Alister MacKenzie Course, Sacramento, Feb. 27-28.
* Northern California Junior Classic, Poppy Ridge Golf Course, Livermore, March 20-21.
* Northern California Junior Open at Spanos Park, The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, April 24-25.
Players earn points throughout the season, which is based on a calendar year, towards year-end honors, the HJGT said.
The mission of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, according to hjgt.org, its website, “is to accommodate the ladies and gentlemen of junior golf with an extraordinary experience in a competitive environment.”
According to hjgt.org, the HJGT was founded in 2007 “with the intention of providing junior golfers between the ages of 8-18 an opportunity to play exceptional courses in a competitive environment. The tour’s vision is to provide superb hospitality and make every event a memorable one. Currently the HJGT is the largest multi-day junior golf tour in the United States hosting more 2-day nationally ranked events than any other tour. The HJGT has been able to achieve this goal by running the most professional events and providing an exceptional value to all of our players and families over the last 14 years.”
