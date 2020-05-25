Junior Golf: Johnny Miller's 8-year-old grandson, Nicklaus, is an upcoming star

“He’s enjoying it,” said Johnny Miller, who is one of the owners of Silverado Resort. “He’s playing it like a game, not like his life depends on it, which is nice. He just loves it. Except for Sundays, he’s out there at the golf course every day for like four-hours plus. That’s the way I was. That’s the way Todd was. That’s the way all my boys were.

“Golf is like a passion. Todd does a good job with him and I help him out a little bit, too, when I can. Nicklaus is going to be good. He already is good. But he’s going to be really good, I think.”

Todd Miller said the plan is to enter Nicklaus in some Utah Junior Golf Association events during the summer. Nicklaus gets to spend time with the BYU team at practice, as he joins his dad at the course.

“He has a good time with those guys. He knows them all real well, talks to them on the putting green. He has putting matches with them. He already plays with them,” said Todd Miller. “He’s got all those good players around him all the time. He’s around a lot of good people that know a lot about the game.”

Todd and Shannon Miller have three other children – Kate, 14; Jane, 12; and Molly, 5. They all like to play golf.