Junior Golf: Napa's Sennott, 11, reaches state tournament

Napa 11-year-old Jack Sennott has qualified for the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation Northern California State Invitational, to be held June 28-29 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton and Micke Grove Golf Links in Lodi.

According to his father, Duncan Sennott, Jack qualified for the state tournament based on both a point system and ranking in the current tour he is playing in now. The tour championship is this Saturday in Lodi and Jack will go in ranked third on the tour out of 23 players in his age division.

Sennott, who is going into the sixth grade at River School, has been playing golf since he was 6 and practices with coach Matt Ditto at the Silverado Junior Golf Academy. He was born in Napa and lived in South Lake Tahoe for five years before moving back to Napa in 2014. His mother, Lisa Evans Sennott, grew up in Napa.