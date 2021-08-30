Junior Tour of Northern California Golf: American Canyon's Torres 4th at tournament in Napa

American Canyon High School junior Brandon Torres tied for fourth place in the boys championship division during the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Fall Series II event held Saturday and Sunday at Napa Golf Course.
Torres ended his round with a birdie on the par-5, 526-yard 18th hole, as he got up and down from just off the front of the green.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“I’m happy about that and I would say I did all right today, but I definitely could have done better because some putts weren’t dropping,” said Torres, who shot 74-73 – 147 for the 36-hole tournament.
Torres was tied for fifth place after the first round.
“It was a pretty good field. I’m just glad that I was able to compete with them,” said Torres, who works with Shawn McEntee, a PGA teaching professional, at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards.
Torres recently tied for first place in the boys 16-18 division of the Solano County Junior at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club in Vallejo. He shot 76-73 – 149 in the Junior Golf Association of Northern California event.
Aditya Das, a freshman at Dublin High School, won the boys championship by a four-shot margin. He completed the tournament at 3-under-par 141, with rounds of 72 and 69.
Asterisk Talley, a seventh grader at Crossroads Christian School in Chowchilla, won the girls championship by a three-stroke margin. She had rounds of 72 and 75 for a 3-over 147 total.
Fall Series II is the second event of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s 2021-22 season – a schedule that consists of 27 tournaments and concludes next year with the Tour Championship in July.
Fall Series II drew 109 players in four divisions – boys and girls championship, boys first division, girls first division. The top three finishers in each division were awarded medals. The top 15 finishers in championship divisions receive points.
Flights are based on a players’ U.S. Golf Association handicap index.
“We try and showcase players based on their skill level than just based on their age, which really helps us bring some of the more competitive players in Northern California together to play,” said Haley Whitbeck, assistant director of the JTNC.
Napa Golf Course, located at Kennedy Park, was set up at 6,681 yards for the boys championship, 6,081 yards for the girls championship and boys first flight, and 5,660 yards for the girls first flight.
“We definitely try and make our tournaments competitive, making some holes more challenging than others,” said Whitbeck. “The kids have definitely acknowledged that there are holes out here that are a little bit tricky, but I think they like that. They like the fact that this isn’t just a straightforward course that’s easy to figure out. They like that it’s giving them more of a challenge.”
According to the Northern California Golf Association, at ncga.org, the Junior Tour of Northern California, sponsored by Capital Insurance Group, was created by the NCGA and the Northern California Professional Golf Association.
The NCGA and NCPGA had a desire, according to ncga.org, “to create a single tour where junior golfers could compete and play against the best players in the region for an affordable price. Established in 2011, the JTNC was founded by combining the resources of the NCGA’s Junior Tour and the NCPGA’s Junior Tour to create one place where competition and love of the game flow freely and opportunities to make lasting golf friendships.”
The NCGA Junior Tour, founded in 2008, grew from eight tournaments to 16 by 2010, while the NCPGA’s Junior Tour conducted eight tournaments in 2010, its first year, according to ncga.org.
“Beginning in 2011, the Junior Tour of Northern California was established by combining the resources of the NCGA and the NCPGA’s Junior Tours, in order to create a single tour where junior golfers could compete against the best players for an affordable price,” jtnc.org reported.
The JTNC’s Player of the Year award, honoring the top player in both boys and girls divisions, continues to recognize the best boy and girl junior player in the region, according to jtnc.org.
Das was one shot off the lead following Saturday’s first round. The co-leaders were Tyler Momono of Pinole and Ted Davenport of Fairfield, each with 71s.
Das had four birdies and one bogey in the final round.
He birdied the par-4, 415-yard first hole when he hit driver, pitching wedge from 130 yards and one-putted from 15 feet.
He birdied the 546-yard, par-5 fifth hole by hitting driver, 4-iron from 230 yards to the left side of the green, pitching from 25 yards to one foot and making the putt.
His next birdie came on the par-5, 487-yard eighth hole as he hit driver, 6-iron from 195 yards to the right of the green, and hit a pitch shot from 25 yards to 15 feet. He made the putt.
He birdied the par-5, 506-yard 14th hole when he hit driver, then 5-iron from 209 yards to the left side of the green. He chipped to four feet and made the putt.
His only bogey came on the par-4, 326-yard second hole when he three-putted from 20 feet.
It was Das’ first time to play Napa Golf Course.
“It’s definitely a tough layout,” he said. “I just focused on where I want it to hit it, and I hit it there. I just tried to play my own game, not worry about what others are doing, and just focus on myself.”
Das has been working on his game, his swing and his mental approach. He plays out of Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton. He finished sixth in the American Junior Golf Association Junior All-Star at Stanford Golf Course Aug. 16-19. He shot 72-68-69 – 209.
“I’ve been coming back since a little bit of a lull and I’ve been playing more consistently lately,” Das, 14, said. “I think this is a good indication of where I am right now and where I am in my game and my confidence level. I’m pretty happy with the way I played today.
“I just couldn’t get anything going. It just wasn’t the results that I wanted. But with a bit of a mindset change, just staying positive the whole time, I felt like I could stay more confident and just hit better shots to close out the round. I’ve been focusing a lot on the short game and my putting. It has improved a lot. And that’s what kept me alive in some places and what kept the momentum going.”
It’s the first JTNC championship win for Das, who had 31 putts.
“My driver was pretty good. I got there as far as I could and I was keeping it pretty accurate,” he said following Sunday’s final round. “That put me in a position to attack and that’s what I did. My short game was working. I feel like the work finally paid off.”
Joshua Kim of Danville was second, 73-72 – 145. Ray Zhang of San Ramon was third, 74-72 – 146. Tying for fourth with Torres were Alexander Suen of Dublin (76-71 – 147) and Ted Davenport (71-76 – 147).
Talley, who plays out of Pheasant Run Golf Club in Chowchilla, was tied for the first-round lead with Ryan Flynn of Truckee at even-par.
“I played pretty good (Saturday). I could have made more putts, but I played as good as I could,” said Talley, 12. “I was tied for the lead, which is a lot of pressure going into today. But I just tried to play my best and I worked through it.”
Talley was one of the youngest players in her division. She takes it as a challenge, with players older than her in the tournament.
“It makes me just get better. It’s good competition with these older girls,” she said.
She plays in AJGA and JGANC events and practices daily.
“I like practicing. It’s only going to get you better. I personally just like to try and just get the best I can, especially for tournaments, to try and shoot as best I can.”
Talley won the AJGA Junior at San Jose Presented by Live View Sports in June. She shot 70-70-69 – 209 at San Jose Country Club.
She won the Spring Series III in April at Paradise Valley and Rancho Solano in Fairfield. She shot 68-72 – 140.
At Napa, Ryan Flynn was second, 72-78 – 150.
There was a three-way tie for third with Ellen Jun of San Jose, 80-71 – 151; Nikki Chindavong of Fairfield, 77-74 – 151; and Camille Thai of Los Altos, 76-75 – 151.
Tying for sixth were Saanvi Kotti of Folsom, 80-72 – 152; and Madison Starke of Walnut Creek, 81-71 – 152.
Drue Henry Sanchez of Oakley won the boys first division at 74-75 – 149.
Pepper Chai of Alameda won the girls first division at 82-78 – 160.
The JTNC season continues with four events in September:
* Sept. 4-5: Fall Series III, at San Juan Oaks Golf Club, Hollister.
* Sept. 11-12: Fall Series IV, at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, Alister MacKenzie Golf Course and Arcade Creek Course, Sacramento.
* Sept. 18-19: Fall Series V, at Bay View Golf Club, Milpitas.
* Sept. 25-26: Fall Series VI – Yolo Fliers Club, Woodland.
American Canyon’s Brandon Torres qualified for the July 26-28 Teen World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina by tying for fifth place in…