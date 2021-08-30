Junior Tour of Northern California Golf: American Canyon's Torres 4th at tournament in Napa

Das has been working on his game, his swing and his mental approach. He plays out of Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton. He finished sixth in the American Junior Golf Association Junior All-Star at Stanford Golf Course Aug. 16-19. He shot 72-68-69 – 209.

“I’ve been coming back since a little bit of a lull and I’ve been playing more consistently lately,” Das, 14, said. “I think this is a good indication of where I am right now and where I am in my game and my confidence level. I’m pretty happy with the way I played today.

“I just couldn’t get anything going. It just wasn’t the results that I wanted. But with a bit of a mindset change, just staying positive the whole time, I felt like I could stay more confident and just hit better shots to close out the round. I’ve been focusing a lot on the short game and my putting. It has improved a lot. And that’s what kept me alive in some places and what kept the momentum going.”

It’s the first JTNC championship win for Das, who had 31 putts.

“My driver was pretty good. I got there as far as I could and I was keeping it pretty accurate,” he said following Sunday’s final round. “That put me in a position to attack and that’s what I did. My short game was working. I feel like the work finally paid off.”