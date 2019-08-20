Napa High School senior Anthony Toscano will head to the final round of the KPX Karting Championship Series in Reno this weekend.
The series is the highest level of competition for the class in which Toscano races. The season lasts from March through August, with races throughout California and Nevada.
Toscano has finished on the podium in every race in the series, except for one in which he did not finish (DNF) due to a crash, and is third in championship points.
“With only one race to go, Anthony will more than likely finish the series in third place, which is a huge accomplishment considering this is his first year in the Senior class, for 16 years and older,” said his father, Ramon Toscano. “That DNF in the second round kinda put us back in the points, but he has finished in the top five every race since then. Regardless, he has exceeded all expectations as a young driver in his first year racing with the adults.”
Toscano is also the points leader in two other series, with only two races left in each of those series.
He will also compete in the IKF Grand Nationals Sept. 21-22 at Pat's Acres Racing Complex in Canby, Oregon.