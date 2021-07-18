Lacrosse: 'Enforcer' Mooney inks with San Diego State

“I want to thank my sisters for being here and my family for bringing me to practices,” Mooney said during the June 11 ceremony at the Vintage track. “They’ve put in as much time as I have, pretty much, so I could do something I love and wanted to do in the future. I want to thank my coaches, especially these last two years in high school. It’s been so much fun.

“We had a lot of beginners and since it’s such a new program, you don’t want to alienate the new guys and give them no field time at all because they’re not going to enjoy the sport if they don’t get to play it. So it was good that our coaches got everyone playing time and got to see the field. It just motivates people to work harder so they earn their spots on the field when they’re sophomores, juniors and seniors.”

The son of Tim and Barbara Mooney will play in the Men’s College Lacrosse Association, against schools from California, Nevada and Arizona, and the Southwestern Lacrosse Conference, one of the top conferences of the MCLA.

Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal said his father and uncle played basketball for San Diego State, which now has about 35,000 students. Neal also noted the school was founded 123 years to the day before sports were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday the 13th, March 2020.