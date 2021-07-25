Lacrosse: Vintage’s 'Taz' Umutyan signs with Colorado

Contact sports usually get faster and more strategic when a high school athlete moves on to the college game.

But probably most of all, they get more physical.

That’s why 2021 Vintage High graduate Alec Umutyan, who signed last month with the University of Colorado to play for its club lacrosse team, shouldn’t have much trouble adjusting to how the Buffaloes and their opponents play.

The attacker and midfielder helped Vintage go 8-3 overall and 7-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play this spring with his ultra-aggressive play.

“Umu is ‘The Taz,’ and the reason he got that nickname is because he’s the Tasmanian Devil. He’d spin around and break up plays,” Crushers assistant coach Robert Chrzanowski said during the June 11 signing ceremony at the Vintage track. “He was pretty fun to watch play. He never gave up. His passion was always 100%.”

Erin Umutyan felt sorry for her son’s opponents, only to find out he was playing the game the right way.