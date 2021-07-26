Lacrosse: Vintage's Waters ready to play for Chapman University

Most young athletes with plans to play in college didn’t start thinking about it until their junior or senior years.
Jackson Waters, a 2021 Vintage High graduate, got hooked on college lacrosse when he was still in elementary school.
“Honestly, since I was in like fifth grade and my dad pulled up the first college lacrosse game, I’ve just wanted to be like those guys,” he said.
Waters will be one of those guys next year at Chapman University, a college of about 10,000 students in Orange, Calif. Chapman currently has club lacrosse, but is trying to move up to NCAA Division III in the sport.
Waters, a midfielder and attacker, was one of the Crushers’ top scorers during the first two seasons of the Vintage program’s existence. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 14 games made up those two campaigns combined. The Crushers went 1-2 in three nonleague games in 2020 and 8-3 this spring, including 7-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League games.
“It was definitely weird playing on a travel team and kids would be like ‘What high school do you play for?’ and you would be like ‘I actually play just for a club team’ and they would be like ‘Oh, really, you guys don’t have a high school team?’ I’d say ‘We’re working on it.’
"Ever since we got one, we’ve been doing great."
Waters finished at Vintage with a 4.17 cumulative GPA and plans to major in business or film at Chapman, which was founded in 1861.
The Panthers won the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association national championship in 2016.
Chapman’s most recent attempt at a season, in 2020 before the COVID shutdown that March, saw the Panthers go 4-2 with impressive routs of schools many times their size. They clobbered UCLA, 20-3, UC Santa Barbara, 22-7, and Oregon State, 20-4, and squeaked past Cal Poly 9-8. They lost that year to UC Berkeley, 16-12, and to Boston College, 9-8.
Waters and Vintage teammates Alec Umutyan (Colorado) and Ryan Mooney (San Diego State) talked about their colleges of choice at a gathering of their coaches and families at the Vintage track on June 11.
Vintage assistant coach Daryl Burch got to know Waters, Umutyan and Mooney when they helped the Napa Force varsity boys club team win the 2018 Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association championship.
“We had to demand that Jackson get off the field when practices were over,” Burch said. “He had so much heart in the game and was willing to do so much for the team. I look forward to seeing what he does at Chapman.”
Added another Vintage assistant coach who was part of the Force staff, Robert Chrzanowski, “Jackson is the quiet one. He doesn’t say much, but he’s all action. He carries on and on. This past season he went down to the ground a number of times and one thing that always came out was this big smile. You can’t help but love that kind of play.”
After playing on the same teams for so long, Waters said he, Mooney and Umutyan could face each other frequently over the next four years.
“I’ll for sure play Mooney. Alec I’m not sure because he’s going to be in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference and I don’t know if they’ll be intertwining with our (Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC),” Waters said. “But we also have some friends who play for Oregon schools and some other schools in California, so hopefully we’ll get to play those guys, too.
“But a lot of times when guys play in college they’ll play the first two years and then focus on their major and drop out of lacrosse. I was talking to the Chapman guys and they said you’d get like 10 freshmen and then in two years there’s only like three of four of them left.”
But Jackson isn’t the only member of Rick and Anna Waters’ family who knows lacrosse, so he’ll have plenty of loved ones encouraging him to stick it out if he ever starts to lose interest.
His dad, Rick, played at Barrington High School in Illinois, for Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., and in the Willamette Men’s League. Rick was a three-year captain, the high scorer and team MVP for Knox. He also has a son who was a sophomore on the Vintage squad this year, Donovan, and another son entering the eighth grade, Ben, who also plays lacrosse.
Jackson didn’t get any sort of red-carpet treatment when he visited Chapman this spring.
“The coaches weren’t really available because when I visited them they were in midseason and they were just about to enter the playoffs,” he recalled. “I could talk to really only two or three of the players. But I kept in contact with the coach, and that’s not always something you see when you go into a college program. He’s always kept me completely informed and he’s helping me out with the dorm situation. From what I’ve seen so far, it’s amazing.
“I haven’t seen them play or practice in person, but I’ve seen clips (film) and it’s cool. They’re a club that’s super aggressively pushing to be Division III. The coach is always tweeting about it and talking with Chapman staff about it.”
Rick Waters said that when the family moved from Racine, Wis. to Napa and Jackson was in only the first grade, his Napa Force coach was Dr. David Eade — his head coach at Vintage these first two seasons.
“When he started, he played with kids that were probably two or three years older than him,” Rick said at the ceremony. “Lacrosse has been a big part of our family throughout the last decade and it’s brought a lot of blessings to me personally, just being around the game and traveling all over the country to watch Jackson play — in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Massachusetts, against a Canadian team, against the Australian national team. He’s got two younger brothers, so I get to hang onto the game a couple more years.”
