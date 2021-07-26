Lacrosse: Vintage's Waters ready to play for Chapman University

Jackson didn’t get any sort of red-carpet treatment when he visited Chapman this spring.

“The coaches weren’t really available because when I visited them they were in midseason and they were just about to enter the playoffs,” he recalled. “I could talk to really only two or three of the players. But I kept in contact with the coach, and that’s not always something you see when you go into a college program. He’s always kept me completely informed and he’s helping me out with the dorm situation. From what I’ve seen so far, it’s amazing.

“I haven’t seen them play or practice in person, but I’ve seen clips (film) and it’s cool. They’re a club that’s super aggressively pushing to be Division III. The coach is always tweeting about it and talking with Chapman staff about it.”

Rick Waters said that when the family moved from Racine, Wis. to Napa and Jackson was in only the first grade, his Napa Force coach was Dr. David Eade — his head coach at Vintage these first two seasons.