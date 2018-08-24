Gard Leighton, the longest-serving member of the board of directors of the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon and a longtime ultra-marathon runner who won his age division at the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run five times while completing the event a total of 10 times, passed away recently, his family said.
Leighton, a Napa resident who also served as a race director for the Napa Valley Marathon, was 84. The family declined to provide details regarding Leighton’s death
“He was an awesome and amazing dad,” said Doreen Leighton, Gard’s wife. “He was a person with integrity.”
Gard Leighton completed six marathons and 200 ultra-marathons in his long-distance running career. Ultramarathons — any distance over 26.2 miles – are usually held on trails in mountainous areas and rugged terrain.
“He didn’t start running until he was 44,” said Glenn Leighton, Gard’s son. “Initially, he started out with the marathons. Ultra-marathons, endurance runs, long distances, and trail running was more his style. He could go longer. It was a slower pace. But he could search it out, and he was obviously very good at it.”
Gard Leighton was presented with USA Track & Field’s Pacific Association Male Ultrarunner of the Year award for 2005 at a banquet in February of 2006 in San Francisco. Leighton won the 70-year-old age division in all seven races that he competed in that year; one was a 50-miler and the others were 50K races. He also set course records for over age-70 runners in five of those, breaking the old record in some cases by over two hours. There were 14 races overall — consisting of 50K to 100 miles — during the 2005 schedule.
“He was my hero,” said Robyn Leighton, Gard’s daughter. “He was just always so active. My dad always believed in me even when I didn’t. He taught Glenn and I that we could do anything we wanted.”
Gard Leighton set several age-group records at ultramarathons throughout the western United States. He set a 50-59 age group American record for 12 hours in a race covering more than 68 miles.
He was presented with the 1,000-mile 10-Day Buckle for achieving 10 sub-24-hour finishes at the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run. It’s a 100-mile trail race that begins at Squaw Valley, Calif., and finishes in Auburn.
“Following the historic Western States Trail, runners climb more than 18,000 feet and descend nearly 23,000 feet before they reach the finish line at Placer High School in Auburn,” according to the race’s website, www.wser.org. “For more than four decades, Western States has been home to some of the sport’s most stirring and legendary competitions, and has spurred the capacity of spirit of all runners, of all abilities and from all walks of life, from all over the globe.”
Leighton holds national age-group and course records for the 70-and-over division.
“He was extremely competitive and well respected by all long distance runners in races he entered,” Chuck Hall of Napa said. Chuck Hall served as race director of the Napa Valley Marathon for the first 13 years. His wife, Kaye Hall, was race director for one year. The Halls and others were involved in the formation and organization of the Napa Valley Marathon.
“Of all things, Gard was a man of respect. He gave respect to others and received respect from them. He is deeply missed and much loved by all who knew him,” Chuck Hall said.
Leighton ran with the Napa Valley Runners Club, a former club, at the Tahoe Relays for many years.
“We met in 1979 when we trained for our first marathons. It was obvious that Gard had exceptional talent and he was destined to do what he did,” said Jim Lyon, a former Napa High cross country coach, who is a retired teacher. “We were both involved in the Napa Valley Marathon both as runners and also as members of the board of directors. Gard worked tirelessly doing (Napa Valley Marathon) course set-up and take-down. Often he was the last one in for the annual dinner afterwards.
“He is a Napa Valley legend. Never a discouraging word to anyone. He was a great friend. Like the big brother I never had. Always there for me. He will be so missed.”
Leighton’s personal record for Western States was 18 hours, 49 minutes in 1984 when he finished 10th place.
“Gard Leighton was a gifted athlete, a humble soul, an inspiring friend,” said Stan Dittman. “I have many wonderful memories of adventures with Gard. It started with marathon training in the early ‘80s and eventually morphed into world-wide, multi-sport travels.
“For years Gard organized running teams from Napa to compete in team relays such as the Tahoe Relays, Hood to Coast, Portland to Coast, and Calistoga to Santa Cruz.
“Gard was one of a kind and will never be forgotten.”
Involvement with Napa Valley Marathon
Leighton was involved with the race in different capacities since 1980. He was one of many people who helped in the formation and organization of the Napa Valley Marathon, an annual 26.2-mile race from Calistoga to Napa. In March, the marathon celebrated its 40th anniversary.
“He was calm, reserved, hard-working and soft spoken,” said Chuck Hall.
Leighton served as secretary on the NVM’s board of directors. His responsibilities included overseeing and coordinating traffic control for the race, which is held along the Silverado Trail from Calistoga to Napa, to the finish line area at Vintage High School. He put out and picked up mile markers on race day.
“Gard Leighton was one of those essential but unassuming people who was always there when there was a need,” said Rich Benyo, a former NVM race director. “He worked diligently on keeping the marathon on track. The first to volunteer for work and the last to leave the scene. But most importantly, he was the conscience of the marathon; the rudder of the ship, always keeping us on course.”
Benyo and Dave Hill retired after 16 years as co-race directors following the 40th annual race in March. Benyo and Hill have each been involved with the race for 30 years. The race prides itself on a beautiful point-to-point course, outstanding organization and strong volunteer support.
“Gard Leighton was a person who got things done with no fanfare, not looking for praise or acknowledgement or recognition of any kind,” said Hill. “Gard was truly the backbone of the NVM and ensured that if anything needed attention, he was the first on station.
“I am proud of my association over the years and will always remember him as a bright and intelligent individual.”
Over the years, Leighton maintained the NVM course’s mile markers, which he designed and painted, said Hill.
“His skills and ability to get marathon tasks completed in an expeditious manner were unique,” said Hill.
Gard Leighton spent 33 years as an agent with State Farm Insurance.
”I looked up to him in every way possible. I’m real proud to say that he led me in the right direction, in all directions. He was amazing all the way to the very end,” said Glenn Leighton.
Gard Leighton’s focus was always on giving runners the safest, most enjoyable experience possible, said Reg Harris, who served on the Napa Valley Marathon board of directors for 15 years and was the national coach for distance runners for Tunisia from 1970-1972.
“On both sides of the finish line, as competitor and organizer, Gard was always a runner’s runner,” said Harris, the author of The Part-Time Runner, a book on training for road racing (1983). He coached track and cross country at St. Helena High School from 1976 to 1981 and was a competitive distance runner for more than 30 years.