Little League All-Star Baseball: AmCan 10-12s stay alive with 16-6 rout of Fairfield Atlantic

Anthony Usher drove in 6 runs as the American Canyon 10-12 All-Stars routed Fairfield Atlantic 16-6 in a losers bracket game to stay alive in the double-elimination Little League District 53 Tournament on Monday at Garfield Park in Napa.

American Canyon exploded for seven runs in the third inning and forced the game to be stopped an inning early due to the 10-run mercy rule by scoring another seven runs in the fifth.

The winners got on the board with a two-spot in the top of the first. After LJ Wright and Athan Felix walked, Wyatt Brown’s two-out single plated Wright and Felix scored on a wild pitch.

D'Juan Victorian had a leadoff double in the second for American Canyon but did not score. But his team went up 9-0 in the third with a seven-run rally highlighted by Usher’s three-run double.

Brown, who started on the mound, didn’t give up any runs but was pulled after walking the first two batters of the third. Evan Lopez relieved him and walked his first two batters. Wright came in to pitch and got American Canyon out of the inning, but not before Fairfield Atlantic had trimmed its deficit to 9-3.

Fairfield Atlantic continued to chip away in the fourth, scoring twice more to make it 9-5.

But Usher capped a seven-run fifth with a three-run homer that put American Canyon back in control, 16-5.

Fairfield Atlantic didn’t give up, loading the bases with two out in the bottom of the fifth. On a base hit that fell in shallow center field between second baseman Lopez and center fielder Brown, the runner from third scored, but Brown threw a strike to catcher Victorian and he tagged out the runner trying to score from second to end the game.