Little League All-Star Baseball: Napa American 10-11s win district title

The Napa American Little League 10-11 All-Stars won the District 53 Tournament title on their own field Saturday with a 12-3 rout of Benicia at Garfield Park.

Luke Tarap was 4 for 5 with two runs scored, Riley Chambers went 3 for 4 with a run scored, Max DeLuca went 3 for 5 with two runs scored, James Keller was 2 for 5 with two doubles and a run scored, and Liam Hunkins went 1 for 2 with a walk and hit by pitch and two runs scored.

Carson Dahl and Tyler Flint were a combined 2 for 3 with two doubles and a walk and two runs scored at No. 6 in the batting order, Jenson Williams and Max Heller combined to go 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored in the No. 7 spot, and Judah Orem and Julian Berge were a combined 1 for 2 with a single, a walk and a sacrifice bunt at No. 8 in the order.

A.J. Herbert and Will Smith batted in the No. 5 spot for Napa American, which led 6-2 after five innings before breaking it open with a six-run sixth.

“Great game by our boys. They played really well,” Napa American manager Sam Herbert said. “They stayed with their approach, trying to hit the ball up the middle, putting the ball in play, making the routine play. We preach that to them all throughout practices and they have bought in and it shows. They’re doing a great job.”