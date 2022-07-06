Little League All-Star Baseball: Napa American 9-11’s hand Napa National 1st loss

BENICIA — Carter Ruhl nearly hit for the cycle in leading the Napa American 9-11 All-Stars past Napa National, 11-3, in the winners bracket final of the Little League District 53 Tournament for 9- to 11-year-olds at Benicia Community Park on Tuesday night.

Ruhl, hitting in the No. 3 spot, went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in the first inning, a fly out to center field in the third, a three-run homer in the fourth, and a single in the sixth.

He leaped high in the air and onto the plate at the end of his home run trot, having put his team up 8-1 with the one-out shot.

“It felt pretty good, honestly,” he said. “That was my second one and I was really excited and pumped.”

He drove in Jordan Massey, who had led off the game with a walk, for a 1-0 lead in the first. In the second, Will Barrett, Xander Hiserman and Brix Leach all walked. Barrett scored and Hiserman was on a fielder’s choice on Andrew Keller’s grounder, but Keller ended up scoring on a passed ball to make it 3-0.

Napa National got on the board in the bottom of the third when Timmy Perez singled and Tug Buck was hit by a pitch. Perez scored on a J.P. Brennan single to make it 3-1.

But Napa American pulled away in the fourth. After Hudson Parker and Brayden Bushby both walked and scored on errors off the bats of Massey and Jack Bottari, Ruhl drove a 2-0 pitch out of the park.

“You don’t see too many home runs from 11-year-olds,” Napa American manager Brian Bottari said. “But you want to make your opponent pay for errors. They made one and he made them pay. It was a really great swing by him.”

Napa National countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, when Logan Becker and Rocco Bregante singled and both scored on a double by Perez (2 for 3). Ryland Carrico had a single in the sixth, but was stranded.

Napa American pitchers Massey, Dahl and Bottari combined on a six-hitter with 7 strikeouts, 1 walk and 2 hit batters.

“We got a great start on the bump by Jordan Massey. He had a lot of good ride on his fastball,” Coach Bottari said. “Then we had Carson Dahl come in and just pump gas for us, and then Jack Bottari closed the game out with some really nice curveballs.”

Napa American closed out the scoring with a three-run sixth, as Massey (1 for 3, 3 runs scored), Bottari (2 for 4, 2 runs scored) and Ruhl singled in succession and all scored.

In the double-elimination tournament, Napa National will play Sonoma at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and needs to win that game and another against the Tri Valley-Benicia winner to earn a rematch with Napa American in Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game.

“Whatever team comes out of the losers bracket has to beat us twice,” Coach Bottari noted. “But we’d like to get the win on Saturday, for sure.”

Majors

Sonoma 11, St. Helena 1, 5 innings

St. Helena absorbed its first loss of the tournament for 10- to 12-year-olds at Napa's Garfield Park on Sunday.

Latif Basile (1 for 2) drove in and scored St. Helena’s run on a solo homer in the third inning that trimmed Sonoma’s lead to 7-1. The winners pulled away with three runs in the fourth before a run in the fifth ended the game by the 10-run mercy rule, an inning short of regulation.

Out-hit 14-4, St. Helena’s other hits came from Rowan Finley (1 for 1, double), Luca Montelli (1 for 1) and Armando Gonzalez (1 for 1). Jose Rodriguez walked and Skylar Frate was hit by a pitch.

Graham Hague pitched the first three innings and allowed 5 earned runs on 3 hits and 3 walks. Braxton Ashley yielded 2 earned runs on 1 hits, 3 walks and 2 strikeouts, and Daniel Gonzalez gave up 4 runs (3 earned) on 10 hits, a walk and a strikeout.

St. Helena’s season came to an end in Tuesday’s losers bracket game, where it played the full six innings but lost 12-1 to Benicia.

Basile (2 for 3, double) and Finley (2 for 2) led St. Helena’s seven-hit attack. Also with hits were Ashley (1 for 3, run scored), Gonzalez (1 for 2) and Montelli (1 for 2). While none of Benicia three pitchers issued a walk, St. Helena’s four hurlers combined to allow 8 walks, 15 hits and 11 earned runs with 4 strikeouts.

Juniors

St. Helena 7, Napa 4

After beating Sonoma in Saturday’s opener and losing to American Canyon on Sunday in the 13-year-old division, the St. Helena Rangers were out-hit 11-9 but never trailed as they eliminated Napa at Benicia’s Fitzgerald Field on Tuesday night.

The Rangers led 4-0 before Napa got on the board with a two-run third. But St. Helena upped its lead to 7-2 with a three-run fifth, before holding Napa to single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Charlie Blaum went the distance on the mound, allowing 4 earned runs on 11 hits, a walk and 6 strikeouts. He helped his cause by leading St. Helena at the plate (3 for 4, 2 RBI, stolen base, run scored).

Also with hits for the Rangers were Henry Ray (2 for 3, RBI, walk, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Ben Brakesman (1 for 4, triple, 2 RBIs, run scored), Adam Herdell (1 for 4), Julian Earls (1 for 4, stolen base, run scored) and Kolton Smith (1 for 4). Also contributing were Elias Kelly (walk, 2 stolen bases, run scored), Dean Sommer (2 stolen bases, run scored) and Dom Bastos (walk, stolen base).

St. Helena committed no errors, while Napa had 4.

The Rangers will next play at 6 p.m. Friday against Sonoma or the American Canyon-Benicia loser. The winner will play the American Canyon-Benicia winner for the title at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.